This Chennai-based firm is giving out 33% stake to its employees

Ideas2IT Technologies, an innovation-led product engineering company valued at over $100 million, has announced an employee ownership program wherein its employees will receive a 33 per cent ownership stake.

To start with, Ideas2IT will grant this equity to the first 50 employees of the company followed by another 100 in line to join this pool – the company is rewarding long serving employees, many of whom have spent over a decade with Ideas2IT.

Founded in 2009 by Murali Vivekanandan and Bhavani Raman, Ideas2IT creates and delivers scalable software to companies like Microsoft, Ericsson, Siemens and Roche, among others. The company also works with idea-stage start-up founders and helps them transform their ideas into real-world technology.

With over 700 employees, the company aims to become the best product engineering company for emerging technologies in the next five years.

“We believe that to nurture exceptional talent and cultivate a workspace that synergizes innovation, we need our employees to genuinely possess the feeling of ownership,” said Murali Vivekanandan, Founder, Ideas2IT.

“The motivation behind this unprecedented initiative is an emotional commitment to build a top-tier product engineering company from India, with employees as true partners,” he added.

The latest initiative follows a previous one wherein the company gifted 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its most trusted employees in 2022 – it plans to add another 50 cars this year.

Interestingly, the ‘Employee Ownership Program’ stands distinct from conventional ESOPs and equity-sharing schemes. Unlike traditional plans that vest over time, this initiative offers direct equity ownership.

Further, the company is not merely distributing shares but handing over true founder privileges, including a say in the company’s trajectory.

This annual program is designed as a continuous rewarding exercise, aimed at expanding the equity pool with deserving employees who showcase community spirit, demonstrate exceptional attitude and passion, and opt for loyalty by choice.

Incidentally, the equity remains with the employees even if they part ways with the company, without affecting their salary structure.

Headquartered in Dallas and Chennai, the company also has an office in Bengaluru and its expertise spans across various domains including AI/ML, Cloud and Application Development and Modernization.