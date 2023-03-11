This corporate honcho has over 700 pairs of shoes

Harkirat Singh, the managing director of Aero Club -- makers of Woods and Woodland shoes, shoes are not only his bread and butter but also his love. At present, the 55-year-old has over 700 pairs that he has been collecting since a young age. “My wife says I can only buy new ones if I discard the old ones. But I keep them in such pristine condition that I still have some of the very first pairs I bought years ago. Every pair has a story behind it.”

Singh is a third-generation shoe entrepreneur and now the fourth generation is also joining the family business. But it was his love for shoes that attracted him to the business and not the other way round. “I bought a cowboy boot with a conical heel way back in the US. It was much before I joined the business,” he says. Adding that all throughout his school and college days he enjoyed wearing fancy shoes even though it wasn’t allowed in school.

“Whenever I travel, I shop for shoes,” he says. Post joining the business it’s become even more important as it allows him to check out the latest trends. “I feel if I am happy wearing a product, any of my customers will feel the same.” Some of Singh’s shoes haven’t been worn even once.

Being a lover of shoes means he buys all brands – big and small. “Recently on a trip to Italy, I bought a beautifully handcrafted shoe from a very small brand. You can find good shoes anywhere in the world,” he says. Of his personal collection, only 40 per cent are Woods and Woodland shoes, the remaining being from across the globe. “In the office, I wear Woods as they go very well with formal attire. But the rest of the time and when I am travelling, I wear other brands. You have to learn from competition and see what other brands are doing,” he justifies smilingly.

Woodland recently launched a sports shoe line. “I have been wearing so many different sports shoes over the years and somehow or the other you get inspired,” says Singh who joined the family business in the early 1990s.

Today, of course, the brand has gone much beyond shoes. “Our apparel range does very well. Then there is the line of accessories that includes backpacks, wallets, belts etc.,” he says.

The company suffered losses during Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown and had to shut down many stores. However, things have improved now. “We have touched our pre-Covid figures and are looking at a 15-20 per cent growth going forward,” says Singh. “We are still waiting and watching. If all goes well, next financial year we will open more stores.”

At present, 30 per cent of the company’s sales come from online. The brand is popular in tier-2 cities but Singh says that it is not planning to open stores in those cities, preferring the multi-brand outlet route instead. At present, Woodland has over 600 exclusive brand outlets across the country along with shelf space in 5500 MBOs.

And has he indulged in a new pair of shoes recently? “I bought the Balenciaga worn-out sneakers that created quite a controversy. I am planning to wear them,” he smiles.

