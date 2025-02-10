This mid-size Noida hospital seeks to capitalise on Jewar airport's growth

Prakash Hospital, one of the oldest private healthcare providers in Noida, is preparing to expand as the NCR region braces for the growth spurred by the development of Jewar Airport.

Established 24 years ago, Prakash Hospital, a mid-sized facility with 100 beds, has grown steadily by adapting to new technologies, investing in infrastructure, and catering to the needs of the expanding local population. Now, facing space constraints at its original Noida and Greater Noida locations, it plans to open a new hospital in Jewar to support the growing population and increasing healthcare demands.

"The healthcare industry has grown over the last 20-25 years, and keeping pace with technological advances is crucial. Initially, we did not have services like dialysis, CT scans, and MRIs. Over time, we have integrated these services, and now we are looking to expand further," said Dr. VS Chauhan, Chairman and Managing Director of Prakash Hospital.

The hospital has maintained steady revenue of Rs 15-20 crore over the past three years, with a growth rate of around 10%. "We have increased our ICU capacity, added more beds, and made significant upgrades to our facilities. In the next year, we plan to introduce oncological services and continue expanding," Chauhan explained.

In recent years, Prakash Hospital has made various upgrades, including new operating theatres, microscopes, and a 1.5 Tesla MRI from Siemens.

The hospital’s focus is on oncology, with plans to add a linear accelerator for radiotherapy and possibly an IVF centre. This decision is driven by the rising number of cancer cases. "Cancer care is becoming an increasing priority for us, and we aim to address this gap in the near future. The demand for healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas, is growing, which is why we are looking to expand into tier-2 and tier-3 cities," Chauhan said.

Prakash Hospital’s strategy is to focus on areas that still lack essential healthcare services. The hospital aims to provide affordable and quality care, addressing gaps in rural regions. Chauhan noted that the hospital’s expansion into Greater Noida five years ago had been successful, and the upcoming facility near Jewar Airport would continue this approach.

The hospital is set to compete with several other hospitals located near Jewar Airport. For instance, Kailash Hospital in Jewar offers services in critical care, orthopaedics, gynaecology, nephrology, and diagnostic facilities such as CT scans and ultrasound. The New Jewar Hospital and Trauma Centre provides emergency services, along with specialties in orthopaedics, neurology, and general surgery. The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is a medical teaching institution with a 500-bed capacity and modern diagnostic and surgical facilities.

Sharda Hospital, with a 1,200-bed capacity, offers services in specialties like cardiology, oncology, and orthopaedics. Yatharth Hospitals, with multiple locations in Greater Noida and Noida, has over 2,300 beds and provides services across disciplines such as cardiology, orthopaedics, and neurosciences.

Despite competition from larger players, Chauhan is confident in the hospital’s ability to thrive. "We’re not focused on competing with others; we are focused on doing our work and serving the community. Our goal is to create a sustainable model that serves the local population," he stated. By offering affordable care, Prakash Hospital is attracting patients, particularly those from the corporate sector and public health schemes.

The hospital’s expansion plans will focus on tertiary care, orthopaedics, and ICU services — key areas of growth in Greater Noida, which has seen an increase in population. "We also plan to develop diagnostic services in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We will offer basic services such as CT scans, dialysis, and health checkups, while referring more complex procedures to our larger hospitals," Chauhan explained.