Titan Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 59% YoY at ₹1,120 crore, revenue grows by 25%

Titan Company Limited reported a strong 59% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,120 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by robust growth across its jewellery, watches, and eyecare businesses. Revenue from operations grew 25% to ₹18,725 crore compared to ₹14,534 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s jewellery division, its largest segment, continued to power growth, contributing over ₹16,500 crore in revenue, up 29% from a year earlier. The watches and wearables segment posted revenues of ₹1,477 crore, while the eyewear division contributed ₹220 crore.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹1,522 crore, a significant jump from ₹948 crore in the previous year’s quarter, while total income rose to ₹18,837 crore from ₹14,656 crore. The company’s operating margin improved to 9.31%, reflecting strong festive-season demand and operational efficiency.

In a major leadership transition, Titan’s Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ajoy Chawla as the next Managing Director for a five-year term starting January 1, 2026, following the retirement of CK Venkataraman on December 31, 2025.

A veteran of the Tata Group and Titan since 1991, Chawla currently serves as CEO of the Jewellery Division, which has nearly tripled its sales and profits under his leadership since 2019.

The board also approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. The review report by statutory auditors B S R & Co. LLP carried an unmodified opinion.

Titan’s total assets stood at ₹52,030 crore, with a debt-equity ratio of 0.97 and net worth at ₹12,803 crore. The company reaffirmed its focus on growth across its four business verticals — Jewellery, Watches, Eyecare, and Other Lifestyle Products — and said it remains optimistic about festive and wedding season demand.