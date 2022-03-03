Trivitron acquires the US-based medical equipment maker The Kennedy Company

Trivitron Healthcare, a medical technology company, on Thursdsay announced it has acquired 100 per cent shareholding in US-based, the Kennedy Company, manufacturer of radiation protection X-ray shielding material and acoustic barrier products.

With this acquisition, the company said that it has further strengthened its manufacturing presence in the US. The Kennedy Company was founded in 1976, by David R. Kennedy, a physicist educated at the University of London. While he was employed on the Saturn Rocket Project at the Space Technology Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, he worked on developing innovative acoustic barriers for NASA, which ultimately led to the founding of the Kennedy Company. Subsequently, David expanded the business to its current location in Scottsboro, Alabama, spread on a sprawling campus of 7 acres with over 25,000 square feet of production space.

Trivitron said that it intends to fully support all existing operations and further expand manufacturing capabilities and develop a cutting-edge Technology Park in Scottsboro, Alabama, focused on the latest advancements. The campus will soon house multiple manufacturing and R&D facilities focusing on Trivitron’s core segments – medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, intensive care and cardiology equipment and consumables. This campus will act as the manufacturing hub for the US operations of the Trivitron Group.

“With this acquisition, Trivitron will now have a manufacturing and R&D presence in India, USA, Finland, Turkey, China and Austria,” GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Trivitron Healthcare said.

“We intend to further strengthen the robust foundation created by David Kennedy and his team with Trivitron’s global presence, infrastructure, and robust manufacturing. This acquisition will make Trivitron one of the very few fully vertically integrated Radiation Protection Manufacturers in the world, with in-house capabilities for Core Material Research and Manufacturing, using cutting edge material science and our Radiation Protection Apparels and Accessories manufacturing facilities with the most advanced manufacturing equipment, and products complying to ASTM and IEC standards,” he added.

Post-integration, the new entity would become a part of Trivitron Healthcare Americas, operating as Kennedy Vinyl for the existing x-ray shielding and acoustic noise control business and Kennedy Radiology for radiation protection products manufactured in the US.



The organisation would be led by Sesh Sarathy, who spearheaded Trivitron Group's M&A efforts in North America, as president, sales and business development, and Sarah Kennedy Precise, who’s been a part of the Kennedy team for more than two decades, as president, operations.

“This merger will benefit both of us and the greater Huntsville area provides the perfect backdrop to expand skilled manufacturing” said David R. Kennedy, founder, the Kennedy Company.

