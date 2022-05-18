Unacademy to open offline learning centres, to conduct scholarship tests

Edtech firm Unacademy will now foray into offline classes with its learning centres, it announced on Wednesday. “The Unacademy Centres will facilitate the offline classes for learners and will extend the access to top Educators in the NEET UG, IT JEE and Foundation (9-12) course categories,” it said.

The first of these Unacademy Centres will open in Kota next month and will soon be followed by centres in Jaipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune and Delhi. Learners will have access to on-ground counsellors, a state-of-the-art library and brand merchandise at all these centres.

The brand aims to enroll 15,000 learners in its first batch across all the centres.

Enrolled learners will have access to Unacademy’s top educators, pedagogy and study material curated by its educators, in-person mentorship, doubt solving, regular parent-educator sessions and flagship offline learning experience with high-tech infrastructure.

Unacademy will conduct a national scholarship - admission test for batch enrollments where rankers will be awarded scholarships. More details about the test will be released soon.

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group said, “Our experiential touchpoints - ‘Unacademy World’ have seen tremendous response from learners, many of whom have also expressed the need for in-person learning from the best educators. With ‘Unacademy Centres’ we will bring the best of Unacademy — India’s top educators, best-in-class technology and product, and state-of-the-art infrastructure — for our learners,” further adding that the pricing for enrollments will be competitive.

The Unacademy Centre in Kota is spread across four floors comprising 18,000 sq ft. These centres are built on the same state of the art framework as ‘Unacademy Worlds’.

