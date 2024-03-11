scorecardresearch
Business Today
US-bound ship from Reliance's Sikka port hits BPCL crude import facility, sources say

US-bound ship from Reliance's Sikka port hits BPCL crude import facility, sources say

Oil tanker Hafnia Seine hit Bharat Petroleum Corp's (BPCL) crude import facility in Western India while en route to the US.

 Oil tanker Hafnia Seine bound for the United States from Sikka port in Western India hit Bharat Petroleum Corp's (BPCL) crude import facility in an accident late on Sunday, two sources with the knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The tanker was carrying gasoline-blending fuel known as alkylate for Reliance Industries' U.S. unit from a refinery in Jamnagar in Gujarat state, according to the sources, who added the extent of damage was not yet known.

"It appears to have hit the peripheral structure of the single point mooring (SPM)," one of the sources said, adding that no vessel is scheduled to discharge at its SPM currently.

BPCL has a single point mooring at Sikka to import crude for its landlocked Bina refinery in central India.

RIL and BPCL did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

Published on: Mar 11, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
