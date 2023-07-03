US-headquartered Microchip Technology expands presence in India, to invest $300 million in next few years

Just days after Micron, Lam Research, and Applied Materials announced their plans to invest in India and help it develop into a semiconductor nation, US-based Microchip Technology will invest $300 million in the country. The investment will go into expanding its operations in India and towards engineering labs, talent acquisition and support for regional technology consortia and educational institutions. One of the top three players in microcontrollers, Microchip’s solutions go into the industrial, data centre and computing, automotive, consumer appliances, aerospace and defence sectors.

“Microchip is making a significant strategic commitment to growing our operations in India, whose meteoric growth has established it as one of the top sources of business and technical resources in our sector,” said Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO of Microchip. “Our investments here will enable us to both benefit from and contribute to the country’s increasingly important role in the global semiconductor industry.”

This planned investment will focus on improvements to Microchip’s Bengaluru and Chennai facilities and the newly opened research and development centre in Hyderabad, expanding and enhancing its engineering labs, serving the technical and business support requirements of a large and growing set of customers in India, accelerating hiring as the company taps into India’s growing talent pool, sponsoring technical consortia and supporting academic institutions and programs and launching a variety of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs tailored to regional needs.

Microchip has approximately 2,500 employees in India, working in semiconductor design and development, sales and support, IT infrastructure and application engineering operations, supporting the company’s 2,000 customers in the region in the industrial, automotive, data centre, aerospace and defence, communications and consumer industries.

“Microchip’s investments in India over nearly two and a half decades have augmented its headcount growth, resulting in building a centre of excellence for engineering deliverables and solutions for Microchip’s global success,” said Krishna Moorthy, President and CEO of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). “We look forward to celebrating Microchip’s continued progress in India as it embarks on this impressive growth campaign.”

Other than the $300-million investment, Microchip has also opened a new R&D facility for capacity growth in Hyderabad. Microchip has purchased five floors for its 168,000-square-foot R&D centre in the 15-storey One Golden Mile office tower. This development centre joins two others in Bengaluru and Chennai, in addition to sales offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and New Delhi.

