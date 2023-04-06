US pizza chain Papa John’s to make a comeback in India; to open 650 stores by 2033

Popular US-based pizza chain Papa John’s has partnered with PJP Investments Group to expand in India. It plans to open 650 outlets in the country by 2033. The first of these restaurants will be opened in Bengaluru in 2024. Papa John's had forayed into India earlier too, but closed down its restaurants in 2017.

The pizza chain, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has plans to open its stores in Southern cities first, and then scale up to other regions of the country. Papa John’s deems India an important market because of its size, as well as the rising aspirations of the middle class and the increasing income.

Amanda Clark, Papa John's Chief International and Development Officer said that the pizza chain first partnered with PJP in 2005 as they were expanding into the UAE. “We are excited that their commitment to flawless execution of Papa John’s high standards is now being brought to India,” said Clark.

PJP operates more than 100 Papa John’s restaurants in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. It will also open the first Papa John’s outlet in Iraq in 2024.

PJP CEO Tapan Vaidya said Papa John’s expansion in South Asia will introduce an enormous new customer to the popular pizza chain’s offerings. The private equity investment firm is aiming to operate around 1,000 Papa John’s restaurants within the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s partner FountainVest Partners plans to open more than 1,750 new Papa John’s restaurants in China by 2040.

Established in 1984, Papa John’s original pizza dough is made of only six ingredients and is never frozen. It is also known for topping its pizzas with cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It stated that it does not use artificial flavours and synthetic colours in its food menu. As of December 2022, it had 5,700 restaurants in around 50 countries and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company.

Also read: Quick delivery company Dunzo raises $75 million from Reliance Retail, Google, others: Report

Watch: Delhi airport ninth busiest in the world in 2022