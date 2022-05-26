VC firm Riverwalk launches Rs 150-cr fund to back start-ups

India-focused venture capital fund Riverwalk has launched a Rs 150-crore fund to back start-ups. The fund is anchored by Singapore-based Thakral Group and is backed by business houses across the country and Singapore.

The sector-agnostic investment approach prefers sectors such as enterprise SaaS, fintech and consumer-tech and consumer brands. It will invest up to Rs 10 crore per start-up and has already made four investments.

AI based contract automation startup, Spotdraft, one stop ayurveda platform, The Ayurveda Experience, community and commerce platform for parents, Mylo, and housing finance platform, Homeville, are some of the startups in the company’s portfolio.

The VC fund aims to release the funds within 18 months.

Riverwalk is managed by managers with over 10 years of investing experience across 100 startups in India, South East Asia and USA.

Branded pharmacy chain Wellness Forever, AI based AML platform Silent Eight, e-commerce SaaS platform Anchanto, and consumer intelligence platform Mobilewalla are some of its past investments.

The team has had notable exits such as Karza Technologies, which has been acquired by Perfios for Rs 600 crore, Dropsuite, LogiNext, Wigzo that was acquired by Shiprocket, nCinga, and LBB.

Satveer Singh Thakral, Founding Partner, Riverwalk said, “The founding principles of Riverwalk have been shaped by the Thakral Group’s 117-year legacy of building successful businesses based on long-term partnerships. The lifecycle of a start-up has its ups and downs and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey.”

Jai Sumer Singh, Founding Partner, Riverwalk added that they are looking to partner with founders who are focused on building fundamentally strong and capital efficient businesses.

