Visa partners with Shah Rukh Khan, bets big on India's experience economy

Global payments company Visa has announced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador for India. Along with the partnership, the company has launched a new campaign called 'Infinitely More', focused on the growing preference for experiences over material possessions among affluent Indians.

Visa said today's consumers are increasingly spending on travel, dining, entertainment and other meaningful experiences rather than simply buying more things. The company cited findings from its latest whitepaper, India's Affluent Economy 2025–2026, which shows that consumers are looking for experiences that feel more personal and fit the lifestyle they want.

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The campaign brings together Visa and Shah Rukh Khan, whom the company describes as a symbol of aspiration, trust and global appeal. According to Visa, the partnership reflects the mindset of modern Indian consumers who are confident, ambitious and globally connected.

As part of the campaign, Visa has also launched Visa.co.in, a platform where users can discover curated offers and experiences across travel, dining, wellness, entertainment and other categories.

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Visa said its payment network is accepted in more than 200 countries and territories and at over 175 million merchant locations worldwide, helping consumers make secure and seamless payments wherever they go.

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Speaking about the campaign, Gaurav Ramdev, Head of Marketing, India & South Asia at Visa, said, *“The modern Indian affluent consumer is increasingly global, discerning, and experience led. Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) embodies this mindset perfectly - iconic, aspirational, and trusted. That’s the story we bring to life with ‘Infinitely More’.

This partnership is a natural extension of Visa’s legacy of aspirational storytelling that reflects the cultural zeitgeist - stylish, global, and larger-than-life. With ‘Infinitely More’, we build on that legacy to represent the aspirations of today’s India, with SRK at the center of an iconic narrative.

The 'Infinitely More' campaign also pays homage to Visa’s classic campaigns by featuring an Orangutan and the same Tuk Tuk Driver who was present in Visa’s previous international films - drawing from some of our most memorable campaigns. Together, it reinforces Visa’s role as a trusted enabler of progress for today’s consumer - powering a more elevated, experience-led lifestyle through global acceptance, security, and seamless access.”*

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Shah Rukh Khan said the partnership felt like a natural fit.

“The most meaningful experiences are defined not just by the destination, but by how we experience the journey along the way. I am delighted to partner with Visa - an iconic brand that enables you to move through the world with confidence, security, and ease. For me, it’s a natural fit, because in every journey that has mattered, Visa has been everywhere I want to be.”

The campaign film has been created by Publicis Groupe and includes references to some of Visa's earlier global advertisements, including the return of the tuk-tuk driver and an orangutan seen in previous campaigns.

Sharing details about the film, Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe - South Asia & Chairman, Leo - South Asia, said, “For today’s affluent consumers, true luxury is not just about what you own, but what you can access. Our film celebrates how Visa ‘Infinitely’ opens the door to a world of curated experiences that make everyday moments feel extraordinary with a simple tap. Shah Rukh Khan was the perfect embodiment of this idea, bringing together a world of aspiration, charm and possibility. The soundtrack, ‘Paisa Hai Paisa’, takes on a playful new meaning here. We have created a fast-paced, high-energy, cinematic narrative and packed it with many references like metaphorical easter eggs including the tuk-tuk, the orangutan as a throwback - all coming together in this larger-than-life piece. Every frame is designed to reveal something unexpected, reflecting the breadth of privileges that Visa offers.”

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With the launch of 'Infinitely More', Visa is looking to strengthen its connection with Indian consumers by focusing on experiences and lifestyle benefits rather than just payments.