Vodafone Idea extends partnership with TCS for 5 years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, on Thursday said that telecom firm Vodafone Idea has extended their decade-long strategic partnership with the company for five more years. However, the company did not disclose any financial details.

"TCS and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) have extended their decade-long strategic partnership for a further five years," the IT major said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Vodafone Idea is adopting the latest technologies for customer experience enhancement, as it undertakes the world's largest network integration in India. TCS has been its technology partner in this journey, managing all of its customer-facing applications.

In the next leg of this partnership, TCS will leverage its deep contextual knowledge of Vodafone Idea's business, its location independent agile model and expertise in analytics and AI to further personalise the end-customer experience and improve customer acquisition, it said.

Additionally, TCS will work on bringing integration synergies in Vodafone's and Idea's systems to strengthen operational effectiveness and enable faster revenue realisation.

Commenting on the development, Vodafone Idea, CIO, Hitesh TK said, "As the TCS-VIL partnership enters its 10th year of the engagement, we are pleased to extend our partnership with TCS and focus on bringing Value Addition through Automation and Digital Experience, thereby fueling sustained business growth."

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing strategic relationship with VIL, which is a testament to our investments and commitment in supporting our customers' transformational journeys. Our Business 4.0 framework will help VIL leverage the power of digital technologies to strengthen their customer base, and streamline their operations to support continuous innovation," said, Ujjwal Mathur, Country Head, TCS India.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Bharti Airtel selects Ericsson's 5G solution to boost network performance

Also Read: Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal says mobile tariffs unsustainable, need to go up