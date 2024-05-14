Walmart layoffs: Hundreds of corporate jobs to be cut, many workers to be relocated

Walmart layoffs: US multinational retail corporation, Walmart, is reportedly cutting hundreds of corporate jobs, and also asking most remote workers to move to offices.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal that quoted many people familiar with the matter, Walmart’s workers in the smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to move to other central hubs such as its corporate headquarters in Bentonville as well as Hoboken or Southern California.

The report added that Walmart would let the staff work remotely part time as long as they are in offices for most of the time.

This move comes as Walmart was gearing up to shrink its workforce over the past year. It had said last year that it expects 65 per cent of its stores to be serviced by automation by the end of the fiscal year 2026.

Walmart also shut three of its US technology hubs in February 2023 and asked hundreds of tis workers to relocate to keep their jobs. It was another move that pushed a lot of employees to report from the office.

As of January 31, 2024, Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates.

WALMART IN INDIA

Walmart has its presence in India through the Flipkart Group where it had acquired a majority stake in 2018 for $16 billion. The Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip. Walmart is also the parent organisation of PhonePe, Flipkart UPI.

This year, Walmart that hosted the first India Growth Summit, committed to tripling their exports from India to $10 billion annually by 2027.

