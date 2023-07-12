WATCH: Mahindra’s service centre in Delhi catches fire; 15-20 cars gutted

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a Mahindra’s service centre in Delhi’s Mayapuri Phase 1. The fire took place at the first floor of the service centre, due to which several cars were gutted. No injuries or casualties have, however, been reported so far. The Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control.

Around 20 fire tenders reached the spot to bring the raging fire under control. Timely intervention prevented the fire from reaching the second floor of the showroom. There, however, is no information on the exact number of cars damaged due to this fire. The cause of the fire is also not known yet.

Delhi Fire Service DFO Ashok Kumar Jaiswal told ANI: “The fire has been brought under control. It is Mahindra’s service centre. Fire was on the first floor. Several cars were gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties reported”.

#WATCH | The fire has been brought under control. It is Mahindra's service centre. Fire was on the first floor. Several cars were gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties reported: Ashok Kumar Jaiswal, DFO, Delhi Fire Service https://t.co/vYMjg0BGlx pic.twitter.com/nQfbH43y8x — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The Delhi Fire Service is present at the spot at the time of writing this story. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg told PTI that the DFS was informed about the fire at around 7:25 am. He said the fire has been doused off and a cooling process initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer told PTI that teams of police and the DDMA were also involved in dousing the fire. Veer added around 15-20 vehicles were burnt either partially or completely due to this fire.

(With agency inputs)

