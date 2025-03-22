'We forgetting to listen to our voice... don't let the noise of others drown us': Swami Gaur Gopal Das at BT MindRush

At the opening session of Business Today MindRush, renowned personal coach and lifestyle & motivational strategist Swami Gaur Gopal Das highlighted the critical importance of mind management, especially in today's fast-changing world. He compared a turbulent mind to a disturbed lake — without stillness, where there's no clarity. He said in times of volatility, uncertainty, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) times, mental and emotional resilience becomes essential for sound decision-making.

"Today everything that we do all the decisions that we make are very critically and importantly based upon the stability and the calmness of our mind whether it's a business decision or a personal decision without clarity it's very hard to see the way ahead. If you see a lake and if that lake is all churned up and it's completely turbulent you cannot see what is at the bottom of the lake with clarity we allow the water of the lake to settle down and once the water settle downs there is clarity once there is clarity that's when our decisions and actions are properly aligned which is exactly why I feel mind is a very critical component."

Addressing the debate on long work hours (70–90 hours/week), Swami Gaur Gopal Das said hustle has its place, but not at the cost of burnout. He pointed out the need for professional well-being, which includes emotional, mental, and physical health—not just financial growth. Leaders, he said, must create cultures where rest, balance, and recovery are valued.

He shared an anecdote from World War II to illustrate the power of perspective: the difference between reacting emotionally to challenges versus approaching them rationally can mean survival and growth.

To cope with uncertainty, he offered six S’s:

Statistics – Historical perspective shows we bounce back.

Scoreboard – Reflect on past personal challenges overcome.

Strategy – Focus on what can be controlled.

Support – Seek mentors and emotional backing.

Strengthening Purpose – Anchor yourself in meaning.

Spirituality – Use mindfulness to stay calm and clear-headed.

He closed by urging everyone to listen to their own inner voice amid the noise, emphasizing balance, not extremes, as the key to sustainable success.