WFH nears its end at TCS!  ‘Only a matter of time before all are back in office,' says top executive

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of TCS, has said the company is pushing for all employees to work from office.

While speaking to Business Today TV Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi, Subramaniam said, “Return to office is something that's been pushed by us and we have asked all of our employees to come back to work and come back to their base location.”

He further said, “It's only a question of time before they're all back in office.”

Subramaniam reasoned that work from office is critical for smooth operations at the company. He said, “It is very important for us because we would like to get them into offices for strategic discussions for typical face-to-face interactions or client visits management and all of that.”

He also noted that working from office helps in holistic development of employees.

He said, “We all have grown up in the companies looking at our seniors looking at our peers, building our own talent, and then receiving mentorship from many people. And that's something that you will never be able to get if you work in a pure remote environment.”

He also noted that 30-35 per cent of their workforce is already back in office on particular days of the week. “About 30 to 35 per cent of our employees are already coming to office at least two to three days a week,” the COO and executive director said.

Subramaniam also reasserted his position on moonlighting, or the practice of taking up multiple employments with one’s day job. He said that the practice is an “ethical issue” and “against our value systems.”

He added that employees are restricted from indulging in the practice by the employment contracts. He said, the employment contracts make it clear that the TCS employees "will work only for TCS" and "they should not work for anybody else”.

Business Today recently reviewed the TCS employment contract, which read, “Either during the period of your traineeship or during the period of your employment as a confirmed employee of TCSL, you are not permitted to undertake any other employment, business, assume any public or private office, honorary or remunerative, without the prior written permission of TCSL.”

