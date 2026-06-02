What are NTPC’s mega nuclear expansion plans?

NTPC has massive nuclear power expansion plans as part of its 30 GW target by 2047. It is exploring 30 locations across India for the development of nuclear power projects under NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited

Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director Finance of NTPC Limited and NTPC Green Energy Limited, said that the company have entered talks with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, UP, Bihar, and Maharashtra, with several states giving consent for preliminary studies for setting nuclear power plants.

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“We are right now in the process of identifying locations, as 30 locations across India are being explored. Water availability has been confirmed in some places. So we are working on the ground-level thing, ensuring availability and the broad feasibility,” said Srinivasan.

What is the progress on the Mahi Banswara project?

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted excavation consent for Units 1 and 2 of the Mahi Banswara projects with a capacity of 4 units of 700 MW each totalling 2.8 GW. And broadly, for 2,770 MW of capacity, consent has been obtained from customers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh.

“The excavation package for this project has already been awarded for Units 1 and 2 on 13th of September 2025. Excavation consent by AERB has been received on 18th of March '26. Forest clearance amendment was accorded on 20th of June '25. Environmental clearance is in place in May last year itself. The first pour of concrete is anticipated by August 2027. And first unit synchronisation we are planning in November 2032,” said Srinivasan.

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An equity infusion of Rs 800 crores to ASHVINI was done by JV partners (NPCIL and NTPC) in January '26.

“As far as the mega packages are concerned, Nuclear Island's Mega EPC, NIT is expected by 15th of June '26. And it will be followed by TG Island EPC, NIT by 30th of March 2027. Now, by 2032, we are expecting one of these units, and there will be a gap of 6 months for the remaining unit,” he said.