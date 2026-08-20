Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
What does Swiggy clearing the IOCC hurdle mean for Instamart’s turnaround

What does Swiggy clearing the IOCC hurdle mean for Instamart’s turnaround

IOCC status could strengthen Instamart’s control over inventory and margins, but turning that operational advantage into profitability will depend on stronger demand and store utilisation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 7:51 PM IST
What does Swiggy clearing the IOCC hurdle mean for Instamart’s turnaroundUnder the marketplace model, the platform largely recognises its commission as revenue.

Swiggy’s shareholders have approved a proposal to cap aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5%, clearing a key hurdle for the food delivery and quick-commerce company to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC). The approval, which comes after shareholders rejected a similar proposal in May, could give Swiggy’s quick-commerce arm Instamart greater control over inventory and a new lever to improve its unit economics.

Advertisement

The significance of the move lies less in any immediate change in business performance and more in how Instamart can operate. At present, Instamart follows a marketplace-led model, with inventory owned by third-party sellers. IOCC status will allow Swiggy to directly own and sell inventory, giving it greater control over procurement, assortment, pricing and supply-chain operations.

For grocery, where margins are thin, that control could matter. “The margins are somewhere around 4 to 10%. Any saving margin is something which is moving towards a profit,” says Satish Meena of Datum Intelligence. An inventory-led model could allow Swiggy to negotiate more directly with brands and manage procurement and inventory more efficiently, potentially improving the economics of each order.

There is also an operational advantage for brands. Under the marketplace model, brands selling through Instamart may have to manage registrations and backend processes across states. With Swiggy owning the inventory, these functions can increasingly be managed by the platform, making the relationship operationally simpler.

Advertisement

But the biggest visible change could come in how Instamart reports revenue. This, however, should not be mistaken for a sudden jump in underlying business.

Under the marketplace model, the platform largely recognises its commission as revenue. Under an inventory-led structure, a larger portion of the value of goods sold can be recognised as revenue.

That distinction is important because Instamart reported revenue of about Rs 3,859 crore in FY26. According to analysts, once the inventory-led structure comes to place, there could be a significant revenue jump primarily because of the reporting pattern change.

The real test remains in the underlying economics of the business. Swiggy has already invested heavily in its dark-store network, but Meena says that operational efficiency of Instamart’s dark stores is only around 45–50%. “Ultimately, your dark store will make a lot of revenue when you move goods much faster,” he says. That requires customers to order more frequently and buy across more categories.

Advertisement

For Swiggy, the IOCC approval therefore removes an important structural constraint, but does not solve the larger problem. The company has already overhauled Instamart’s leadership and is communicating a strategy focused on gaining market share before moving towards profitability.

Inventory ownership could improve procurement, assortment, and margins. But the bigger questions remain customer frequency, basket size, retention and dark-store utilisation.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Palak Agarwal
Palak Agarwal

Palak brings over a decade of rich, multifaceted experience in journalism, spanning radio, digital platforms, and currently working across print and digital with Business Today. While she holds experience in education, health, and lifestyle reporting, her expertise shines in business journalism, particularly covering startups, tech, and MSMEs. Her storytelling extends beyond the written realm, with voice-over work for All India Radio, satellite channels, e-commerce platforms, and the creation of video series on India’s family-run businesses. Beyond the newsroom, Palak's curiosity drives her toward exploring vedic astrology.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 7:51 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more