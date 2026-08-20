What does Swiggy clearing the IOCC hurdle mean for Instamart’s turnaround

For grocery, where margins are thin, that control could matter. “The margins are somewhere around 4 to 10%. Any saving margin is something which is moving towards a profit,” says Satish Meena of Datum Intelligence. An inventory-led model could allow Swiggy to negotiate more directly with brands and manage procurement and inventory more efficiently, potentially improving the economics of each order.

There is also an operational advantage for brands. Under the marketplace model, brands selling through Instamart may have to manage registrations and backend processes across states. With Swiggy owning the inventory, these functions can increasingly be managed by the platform, making the relationship operationally simpler.

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But the biggest visible change could come in how Instamart reports revenue. This, however, should not be mistaken for a sudden jump in underlying business.

Under the marketplace model, the platform largely recognises its commission as revenue. Under an inventory-led structure, a larger portion of the value of goods sold can be recognised as revenue.

That distinction is important because Instamart reported revenue of about Rs 3,859 crore in FY26. According to analysts, once the inventory-led structure comes to place, there could be a significant revenue jump primarily because of the reporting pattern change.

The real test remains in the underlying economics of the business. Swiggy has already invested heavily in its dark-store network, but Meena says that operational efficiency of Instamart’s dark stores is only around 45–50%. “Ultimately, your dark store will make a lot of revenue when you move goods much faster,” he says. That requires customers to order more frequently and buy across more categories.

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For Swiggy, the IOCC approval therefore removes an important structural constraint, but does not solve the larger problem. The company has already overhauled Instamart’s leadership and is communicating a strategy focused on gaining market share before moving towards profitability.

Inventory ownership could improve procurement, assortment, and margins. But the bigger questions remain customer frequency, basket size, retention and dark-store utilisation.