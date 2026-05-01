What is Starbucks Reserve and how will it change your coffee experience?

If your search for artisanal coffee has never led you to Starbucks, then the brand is now trying to reach you. Tata Starbucks Private Limited is doubling down on its premium café strategy in India, with the company planning to roll out more Starbucks Reserve cafés across the country over the next six months, even as it continues to expand its regular store network. The move signals growing confidence in India’s organised café market and a belief that consumers are increasingly willing to spend more time and money on differentiated, experience‑led coffee formats.

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“We will continue to open our regular Starbucks stores, but over the next six months, you will also see more Starbucks Reserve launches across India,” Adrit Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at Tata Starbucks, told Business Today. According to Mishra, the pace and location of Reserve launches will depend on the maturity of individual catchments rather than fixed numerical targets.

Commenting on market share and the competitive landscape, Adrit Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at Tata Starbucks, said the company accounts for roughly a third of India’s organised café market by value.

“I’ll just give you a very round number, we are one‑third by value, nearly 30% market share in terms of value in the organised café segment in India,” Mishra said, adding that Starbucks is the largest organised café player in the country.

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Starbucks currently operates 500‑plus stores across more than 80 cities in India, compared with an estimated 5,500 organised cafés nationwide, highlighting the contrast between its outlet footprint and revenue share in the segment. With coffee penetration in India still at around 25%, he argued that rising competition is helping expand the category rather than fragment it. “If penetration were very high, competition would be threatening,” Mishra said. “But at this stage, more players mean more people drinking coffee, and that’s good for everybody.”

What's Rare About Reserve Coffee?

Globally, Starbucks sources coffee from around 400,000 farms, representing roughly the top 3% of Arabica coffee production worldwide. Starbucks Reserve funnels in beans from only 200 to 500 small‑lot farms that qualify for Reserve coffees, amounting to an almost negligible fraction of global supply. Put simply, barely 0.001% of the world’s coffee beans make it into the Starbucks Reserve programme.

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“These are coffees that cannot be industrialised,” Mishra explained. “They’re grown in very specific soil and climatic conditions, sometimes at the back of a small estate. Because they’re so limited, they can never be scaled, and that’s precisely what makes them special.”

Reserve coffees are rotated every two to three months, bringing fresh single‑origin beans from regions such as Costa Rica or Sumatra into Indian cafés through the year. Unlike most café chains that rely on one or two standard espresso blends, Starbucks Reserve allows consumers to experience multiple Reserve beans across both artisanal brews and espresso‑based beverages like cappuccinos and lattes.

Starbucks says the Reserve strategy is supported by clear shifts in consumer behaviour. There is a high degree of overlap between Starbucks and Starbucks Reserve customers, with about 10–15% of the overall customer base emerging as Reserve loyalists.

Reserve cafés also outperform standard outlets on several metrics. According to the company, these stores see higher dwell time, larger group visits and higher average basket sizes, reinforcing their role as premium destinations rather than transactional cafés.

“Consumers today don’t want to be told how they should drink coffee,” Mishra said. “That era has passed. People are far more experimental now. Our role is to fit into their lives, not dictate preferences.”

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As India’s organised café market continues to grow and consumer tastes evolve, Starbucks is betting that premiumisation, rather than rapid store multiplication alone will shape the next phase of competition. And over the next six months, Starbucks Reserve will be a central part of that strategy.