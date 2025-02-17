‘Where the f**k is empathy!’: Sacked employee recalls receiving Meta's termination mail at…

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other tech arms, kicked off its company-wide global layoffs on February 10. Around 3,600 positions or about 5% of Meta’s workforce have been impacted by the mass layoffs, Bloomberg reported.

The company crackdown on “low-performers” as it scours for new talent to dominate the AI race have been met with backlash from the affected employees.

Several former Meta workers have spoken out on social media. Sharing the ordeal on Blind, a platform that provides an anonymous forum and community for verified employees to discuss issues, one sacked employee slammed Meta's 'lack of empathy' in handling the layoffs.

The individual was sent a termination email at 5 am. "No ERBP or Manager meeting, No Phone, No nothing. Just a email to personal account and blocked us out completely. Where the f*ck is the empathy to meet the affected and give a feedback when you labelling someone "low performer". Many of us worked in the company for so many years! Feel so betrayed," the post read.

Several employees alleged that they were let go while on medical or parental leave. One former employee wrote, “I consistently exceeded expectations for multiple years, had a baby in 2024, and got laid off.”

According to various reports, Meta workers who were let go were notified via email. Reportedly, the company is offering US-based employees severance packages that include 16 weeks of salary, in addition two weeks for each year of service.