Who is Noel Naval Tata, Tata Steel’s new vice chairman?  

Multinational steel manufacturer Tata Steel appointed Noel Naval Tata as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and an additional director of the company on March 28.

Tata Steel said in an exchange filing, “Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) effective March 28, 2022. Further, the Board designated Noel Naval Tata as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.”

All about Noel Naval Tata

Noel Naval Tata also serves as a trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He is also the current Chairman of Tata International Limited, Voltas Limited, Tata Investment Corporation Limited and the Vice Chairman of Titan Company Limited.

Prior to joining, he worked with Trent Limited as its Managing Director for over 11 years. Following this, he was appointed as Trent’s Vice Chairman in 2012 and later as Chairman in 2014. He continues to serve as the Chairman of Trent and has overseen the growth of Trent across formats from one store operation in 1998 to over 330 stores across formats as of 2020.

He is also on the boards of Kansai Nerolac Paints and Smiths. Noel Tata graduated from Sussex University and completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD, as per the company’s exchange filing.

The filing also underscores, “There are no inter-se relations between Noel Naval Tata and the other members of the board. Further, Noel Naval Tata is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.”

Tata family

According to the Tata Group family tree, Noel Naval Tata is the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata. He is the half-brother of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Padma Vibhushan-awardee Ratan Tata. Noel is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

