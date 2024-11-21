Who is Sagar Adani? Nephew of Gautam Adani at centre of US bribery probe

Sagar Adani, the Executive Director of Adani Green Energy and a nephew of Gautam Adani, has become a central figure in the US investigation into a $265 million bribery scheme.

Court documents reveal that in March 2023, FBI agents served him a search warrant and grand jury subpoena as part of their probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), securities fraud, and wire fraud.

The search warrant, issued on March 17, authorised the seizure of electronic devices in Sagar Adani’s possession, seeking evidence linked to payments of bribes and kickbacks to Indian government officials to secure lucrative business advantages. According to the US District Court order, Sagar Adani, along with Gautam Adani and others, is accused of making or directing false and misleading statements to investors and financial institutions regarding the bribery scheme.

These developments sent shockwaves through financial markets. Adani Group stocks plummeted by as much as 25% in Thursday’s trading session, erasing Rs 2.6 lakh crore in market value. In response, Adani Green Energy called off its proposed U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), joined the Adani Group in 2015 after earning a degree in Economics from Brown University, USA. Beginning his career in projects, he played a key role in developing the company’s solar and wind energy portfolio. Currently, he oversees organisational development, along with managing strategic and financial operations for AGEL.

Sagar is the son of Rajesh Adani. Gautam Adani's brother is the Managing Director of Adani Enterprises. Rajesh is currently in charge of the operations of the Group and is responsible for developing its business relationships.