WinZO brings Youtuber CarryMinati on board as brand ambassador

Interactive entertainment platform, WinZO, has roped in popular independent content creator Ajey Nagar who goes by the alias ‘CarryMinati,’ as its brand ambassador. The New Delhi-headquartered interactive social gaming startup seeks to leverage its robust foothold within the gaming community in India with this strategic partnership, the company stated.



As a part of this collaboration, the content creator will generate gaming-centric content that is interactive, unique and relatable for WinZO exclusively on his streaming channel ‘Carryislive’ and a solo integration on his primary YouTube channel ‘CarryMinati’.

According to latest industry reports, the Indian gaming industry is generating over $1.5 billion revenue and is expected to exponentially grow to be a $1 trillion industry by 2025. The main driver of the growth has been affordable internet connectivity and rise in penetration of smartphones, backed by increased focus on vernacular and socially relevant content.



Nagar enjoys a massive fan following of over 50 million for his inimitable comic skits and rib-tickling roasting videos.



The 22-year-old Delhi-based YouTuber, streamer, gamer and rapper CarryMinati said, “I am excited to partner with WinZO. India is at the epicentre of a swiftly growing trillion-dollar global gaming opportunity. It is important that visionaries in the marketplace join hands to discover and develop this untapped industry to build a robust ecosystem.”

Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder of WinZO stated, “We are thrilled to have him onboard. We collectively hope to further our vision of promoting the spirit of winning and culturally relevant content across Bharat.”

WinZO had recently announced its collaboration with Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood film ‘83’ as the official sports brand partner.

