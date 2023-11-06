Wipro asks employees to return to office three days a week from Nov 15 or else...: Report

Days after IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys asked their employees to return to office, their peer Wipro Ltd has also issued a similar directive to its staff.

Wipro has announced a mandatory hybrid work policy effective from November 15. Under this policy, employees are required to work from the office for a minimum of three days each week, reported Moneycontrol on Monday. During Covid pandemic, all IT firms decided to let employees work from home but with the pandemic on the wane and 'moonlighting' emerging as a scourge, hybrid work policy has become a norm these days.

"Starting November 15, all employees must be present at their assigned office location for at least three days each week. This change aims to enhance teamwork, facilitate face-to-face interactions, and strengthen Wipro's culture," stated a mail from Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil to its employees, said the report.

The top Wipro executive also told his employees, through the mail, that the change in policy would enhance communication, resolve issues promptly, foster team building, collaboration and will strengthen relations between colleagues. Wipro also reportedly mentioned that they'll make some changes for different countries to follow their local rules. In certain European countries, they'll talk to employees' groups to set some rules.

TCS, India's largest IT services firm, had mandated a return to the office for employees for a full five-day workweek. This decision was announced during the TCS' Q2 earnings call on October 10.

Infosys said recently that lower-level employees need to spend at least ten days a month at the office.

A memo from an Infosys Vice President specifically targets mid-level managers, project leaders, and entry-level staff, instructing them to start their office days from November 20, 2023. Infosys is also introducing "In Person Collaboration" weeks, where all employees must return to the office.

Wipro also warned employees of consequences from Januay 7, 2024 if they fail to stick to the hybrid work policy.

"Starting January 7, 2024, possible consequences may include: a loss of trust and credibility with managers and leaders, reduced performance and work quality, increased stress, conflicts, and dissatisfaction within teams. Additionally, disciplinary actions may be imposed by Wipro," the report said.

While the IT sector has been contending with soft demand for the past few quarters, leading to the likes of Infosys cutting its full-year forecast, analysts believe Wipro’s higher exposure to consulting hurt it more than its peers, reported Reuters last month.

Wipro said it expects its IT services revenue, which is nearly all of its business, would drop 3.5% to 1.5%, on a constant currency basis, sequentially in the third quarter. That is steeper than the 0.5% sequential drop in the second quarter.