Wipro expands partnership with Google Cloud for AI services; will train 20,000 employees

Indian IT services company Wipro announced in a release that the company has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to bring generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its clients across the world. The company also noted that it will train 20,000 of its associates on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies.

The IT company said in a statement, “Together with Google Cloud, Wipro will build and deploy new generative AI solutions to help enterprises tackle unique industry challenges, while also improving common enterprise functions such as consumer experiences, marketing, supply chain performance, financial modeling, workforce management, and sustainability.”

“Wipro will also train 20,000 associates on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to help clients realize the full potential of AI and drive secure, AI-led transformations at scale,” the IT major added.

Wipro will integrate Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services—including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundation models— with its own AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry solutions, the company highlighted in a release.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said after the announcement, “Generative AI offers incredible opportunities ahead. Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to help our clients accelerate the adoption of this technology – safely, securely, and responsibly.”

“We are investing in skills as well as new capabilities in this area, so that Wipro can define and drive our clients’ AI-led transformation. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud is an important step in that direction," the CEO of the IT company added.

