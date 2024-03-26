Wipro GE Healthcare to invest $960 milion in R&D, manufacturing in India

Wipro GE Healthcare said it would invest $960 million in its manufacturing, and research and development facilities in India. Wipro GE Healthcare is a joint venture between Wipro Enterprises and a wholly-owned entity of US-based GE Healthcare.

The joint venture said that the investment would be done over the next five years in order to boost local manufacturing, as it focuses on increasing its footprint in the country as well as keeping in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The company, as part of its investment, will manufacture devices for PET CT (positron emission tomography and computed tomography) diagnostic scans, used for treatment of illnesses such as cancer, in India. These devices, manufactured in India, will be exported to 15 countries. PET CT scanning uses a combination of imaging methods to understand the functioning of the body up to the cellular level.

The company added that Wipro GE Healthcare’s CT scans and MR breast coils will also be manufactured in India.

Chaitanya Sarawate, MD of Wipro GE Healthcare, said, "As India envisions to be among the top five global manufacturing hubs in terms of value and technology for medical devices in the coming years, we are committed to the national healthcare agenda.”

Wipro established a greenfield manufacturing unit in 2022 in Bengaluru as part of the government's production-linked incentive scheme. The company, which has four manufacturing plants in Bengaluru, focusing on export services, said it would continue to invest in India and expand its global footprint.

(With Reuters inputs)