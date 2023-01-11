Wipro rolls out record promotions to retain senior executives amid top exits: Report

India's fourth largest IT services exporter Wipro has rolled out a record number of promotions to retain senior executives, Mint reported on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has promoted 12 top executives to the post of senior vice president and 61 executives have been made vice president, the report said.

With the latest promotions, Wipro now has about 200 VPs and 32 SVPs reporting to CEO Thierry Delaporte.

Last year, the company witnessed five high-profile exits in just a matter of two months.

In October last year, senior executive Angan Guha left the company after serving for three decades. Before him, four other top executives - Douglas Silva, Tomaoki Takeuchi, Sarah Adam-Gedge, and Mohammed Areff - had quit within weeks.

Silva was entrusted to oversee the business in Brazil, while Takeuchi was handling the business in Japan. Adam-Gedge was appointed as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand in April 2021. Areff headed the business for the Middle East.

In the last 2-3 years, the IT firm has seen many top-level exits. In January 2021, The Times of India reported that some 75 senior VPs and SVPs, and 300 general managers had left the company after new CEO Delaporte restructured the company.

In February 2020, Abidali Neemuchwala resigned after being at the helm for about four years. In April of that year, senior vice president and global head of cyber security Raja Ukil resigned after 18 years with Wipro.

Wipro will report its December quarter results on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, India’s largest IT services firm, has rolled out 100 per cent variable pay for employees up to C2 grade, while employees above the grade would be awarded variable pay as per business performance, for the third quarter of FY 2022-23.