Wipro ropes in Frederic Abecassis as head of its BFSI sector in Southeast region

Wipro has said appointed Frederic Abecassis as the Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Industry Sector, Southeast Asia. As per its filing, Abecassis will lead Wipro’s BFSI business growth across in the Southeast region, including Hong Kong.

He will look work with company clients to achieve their core business and digital transformation goals, and also achieve their Environmental, Social & Governance ambitions, said the company.

“We are excited to welcome Frederic to our leadership team. Driven by digital disruptions, the BFSI industry across Southeast Asia is rapidly evolving and continues to be on a high growth trajectory. With Frederic’s vast experience and deep expertise, I am confident in strengthening our position as a market leader in the region, deepening our engagement with existing clients and establishing a thriving ecosystem with our technology partners,” said Badri Srinivasan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited.

Wipro said, Abecassis is a digital transformation pioneer and a financial services expert. Wipro said Abecassis has been supporting leading FS institutions to shape and deliver large transformation programs, from strategy to execution.

Prior to joining Wipro, Abecassis was with Capgemini Invent, where he held various leadership roles, including FS Strategic Deals Lead in France, Head of FS Middle East, and Managing Director of Hong Kong & Southeast Asia. “I am excited about the journey ahead, leading our BFSI business in this diverse region that I am deeply passionate about, driving value for our clients, growing our talent base, and contributing to Wipro’s growth,” said Abecassis.

On Monday, Wipro appointed Christopher Smith as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand. Smith was previously the group owner of Telstra Purple, an Australian-owned technology services company.

Wipro Limited is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs.

Recently, Wipro has said that it would release 100 per cent variable pay to team leader levels for Q2 for this fiscal year. The company said the variable pay will be released along with the November salary.

The company reported that its revenue grew by over 5 per cent to Rs 22,362.9 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 21,285 crore in Q1 FY23. While its margins came stable at 15.11 per cent in Q2 FY23 as against 15 per cent in the earlier quarter of the current financial year.