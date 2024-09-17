Wipro’s latest mandate for its employees: Come to office three days a week or risk losing...

Wipro has reportedly introduced a new policy requiring employees to attend the office at least three days a week or risk losing their leave for any missed days.

The IT giant has tied office attendance directly to leave management in a move to ensure compliance with its return-to-office mandate.

Related Articles

In an internal email sent on September 2, Wipro directed its employees to adhere to the updated work-from-office (WFO) policy, instructing the human resources team to cancel any existing work-from-home approvals.

According to a report by Mint, the email stated, “If there are any such approvals, please cancel them immediately, and ensure that teams attend the office at least three days a week. Leaves should be deducted for any deviation from the WFO policy."

One employee explained to the paper that management would deduct leave for every day an employee fails to be present in the office. "If an employee misses the required three days in the office, those days will be marked as leave," the employee said, clarifying the policy’s impact on attendance and leave balance.

BT could not independently verify the report but this mandate is reportedly project-specific and does not apply uniformly across all teams in the company.

Wipro's stricter stance follows a growing trend in the Indian IT sector. LTIMindtree recently implemented a similar policy, requiring four days of office attendance per week under its ‘Rhythm’ policy, with missed days resulting in leave deductions.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has taken another approach by linking employees' variable pay to their office attendance, requiring them to be present five days a week. Infosys, like Wipro, has set a three-day attendance rule.

These policies signal a broader shift among Indian IT companies as they push for a return to office culture amidst evolving hybrid work arrangements.