'With two role models,' says Wipro's Rishad Premji as he poses with Bill Gates and father Azim Premji

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji on Friday posted a picture on Twitter of him posing with Azim Premji, his father and founder chairman of Wipro, and Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft. He captioned the picture as "with two role models".

Gates, co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been in India past few days and meeting various ministers and government officials like Smriti Irani, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and others. He also met M&M chairman Anand Mahindra, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Tata Trusts Emeritus Chairman Ratan Tata, Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran.

While the ''global innovation boom'' is taking on the tough problems of climate change, the world is ''counting on India to play a central role'', Gates said while delivering the fifth Ramnath Goenka lecture on 'Creating an Equal World: Power of Innovation'

''You have got 700 million young people, you have educational institutions, it just gets stronger. So we need innovation from the whole world, but a lot specifically from India,'' he said.

''We are looking to India for a significant part of that so that we can overcome the world's great challenges,'' he added.

Meanwhile, at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Summit 2023, Rishad Premji recently said that he wants employees to return to workplaces and get over the work from home mindset. Premji also believes that hybrid work is the future for most workplaces.

During the summit, the Wipro chairman said that hybrid work culture is the future. He also said that it is important for employees to start coming to office. He believes by working from office, employees will feel connected among themselves.

Premji, during the summit, said that hybrid and work from home culture has "spoilt" the industry. "I'm a big believer we should be coming back in some shape and form and connecting because there is an intimacy to it that is irreplaceable with technology," Premji said.

