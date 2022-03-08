Women's Day 2022: Female jobseekers grow by 15% in 2021 on Naukri.com platform

Women's job applications on popular job platform Naukri.com increased from 16.87 crore in 2020 to 21.13 crore in 2021, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Moreover, women's job applications on its platform stood at 14.10 crore in 2019, witnessing a 20 per cent YoY growth in 2020, and 25 per cent YoY in 2021.



On International Women’s Day, job portal Naukri.com has released findings of the participation of women in the Indian job market since the pandemic.



“With over 20 crore female job applications across all industries, functional areas and experience bands on our platform is a positive indication that Indian women are open to exploring new career opportunities," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.



Naukri.com experienced a 15 per cent YoY growth in 2021 and a 9 per cent YoY increase in 2020 of active female jobseekers



In 2019, the portal registered 38 lakh active women jobseekers on the platform, which increased to 41 lakh in 2020 while in 2021, Naukri had an active women jobseeker base of 47 lakhs.



"The YoY growth of 25% in women job applications in 2021 can be credited to the pandemic-induced new working models of remote/hybrid. As a result, women professionals, especially those who were on break are now motivated than ever to restart their careers and take up work assignments,” added Goyal.



Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day. The United Nations started celebrating women’s day in 1975 and in 1977, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 8 as International Women’s Day for women’s rights and world peace.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century across North America and Europe.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’

The UN highlights the contribution of women and girls around the world who are volunteering in promoting their communities or working on climate change adaptation, mitigation and in general working in building a more sustainable future for everyone.