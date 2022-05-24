Zee bags global media rights for UAE’s T20 league

Zee has bagged the global media rights to air UAE’s T20 league. On Tuesday, the company announced the signing of a long-term global media rights’ contract with the league to air the tournament on Zee’s linear channels and OTT platform Zee5, in India and across the world.

The UAE T20 League will comprise six teams including Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global competing in a 34-match competition.

Zee will air the matches across its 10 liner channels in Hindi, English, and Tamil across Hindi Speaking Markets, South and East regions. The matches will also be simultaneously streamed Live on ZEE5, and on radio globally.

Zee is present in over 190 countries, which will help in building reach and resonance for the league, the company said, further adding that it will engage fans in more than 100 million households.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE’s T20 League said; “Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like ZEE associated with the League. I am thankful to both Punit Goenka, MD & CEO and Rahul Johri, President - Business South Asia at ZEE for having faith in this League and to grow into a commercially successful enterprise. It is further a matter of delight that ZEE has decided to re-enter sports broadcast with UAE’s T20 League being the first media rights acquisition. We are very confident that ZEE has the strength of viewership to take our League to unmatched levels.”

“We believe that the League, which is already attracting globally, the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world. ZEE is committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE’s T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe,” said Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary ECB said that the tournament will provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to develop the local talent and to provide players the opportunity to train and play alongside the world’s best.

