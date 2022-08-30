scorecardresearch
BREAKING: ZEE Entertainment, Disney Star sign agreement for TV rights of ICC men's events

Disney Star will license the television broadcasting rights of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's and Under-19 (U-19) global events for a period of four years to ZEE.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises and Disney Star on Tuesday said in a joint release that they have entered into a strategic licensing agreement. Disney Star will license the television broadcasting rights of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's and Under-19 (U-19) global events for a period of four years to ZEE, the release stated.

"Disney Star will continue to be the exclusive home for streaming of all ICC tournaments through its digital platform - Disney+ Hotstar. ICC has in-principle approved this arrangement," it added.

