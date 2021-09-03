Zen Technologies bags Rs 155 cr anti-drone system contract from IAF

Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies announced on Friday that it has secured a Rs 155 crore order from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the supply of counter unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS).

Although the details of the order were not divulged, the company stated that it would carry out the order in a 12-month time frame.

Zen Technologies added that it emerged as the lead runner "on the back of superior product quality at competitive pricing."

This is the company's first major order in the anti-drone space. The defence training solutions provider remains confident of bagging additional orders in the future.

Commenting on the order win, Ashok Atluri, Chairman, Managing Director & CFO said the order is a significant step towards making India a drone and counter-drone technology export hub.

"These orders placed on Indian companies can have a multiplier effect on the Indian equipment manufacturers eco-system because products like anti-drone systems have a high export potential to friendly foreign countries. Anti-drone systems and training solutions are in high demand in many countries," he said in a statement.

Zen Technologies manufactures systems for imparting defence training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.

The company is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology-based defence training systems.

With a dedicated R&D and production facility in Hyderabad, Zen Technologies has applied for over 90 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.