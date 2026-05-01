Zero-commission mobility platform, NEMBHARAT, launches in Delhi-NCR

World Economic Mobility Limited (WEML) has launched its flagship ride-hailing platform, NEMBHARAT, in Delhi NCR. The company described it as India’s first zero-subscription, zero-commission mobility platform at scale. The launch aims to build an equitable mobility platform prioritising driver welfare and passenger trust.

The platform was launched on International Labour Day to reflect the company's focus on driver welfare. Under the NEMBHARAT model, drivers retain 100 per cent of the fare from every trip, not as a limited-period incentive but a permanent structural arrangement designed to address long-standing imbalances in India’s ride-hailing ecosystem.

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The launch comes amid ongoing concerns from app-based drivers over high commission cuts and rising operating costs. WEML said NEMBHARAT’s model addresses these issues at their root. A financially stable driver is more likely to provide a reliable, safer, and higher-quality ride, improving passenger satisfaction.

Deepak K Shah, Director and CEO of WEML, said, "We see this as a structural correction to the way value is distributed in the mobility ecosystem. When driver earnings are protected, service quality improves, and that directly benefits the passenger."

Abhijeet Sinha, Program Director, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), said, "India’s path to Viksit Bharat 2047 will be defined by how we move securely, sustainably, and with self-reliance.” Sinha said that mobility is no longer a service but a pillar of national growth.

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The platform connects passengers and drivers through a mobile application and follows a "driver-first, passenger-aligned" operating philosophy, it said. WEML said the link between driver welfare and passenger trust is central to its model, marking a shift from price-led competition to experience-led mobility.

NEMBHARAT has introduced a safety framework including mandatory KYC verification, SOS functionality, and a structured incident response mechanism for riders and drivers.

The platform is also launching a premium chauffeur-driven category focused on trained drivers and higher service standards for urban commuters. The launch comes amid churn in India’s gig economy, where concerns around fair pay and working conditions continue even as the sector expands. Industry projections indicate the country’s gig workforce could exceed 23 million by 2029.

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Kanchi Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, said, "With NEMBHARAT, the objective is not just to create another ride-hailing service, but to demonstrate that a fair system for drivers also creates a better experience for passengers."

