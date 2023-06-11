Zomato unveils South India's first resting point in Bengaluru in presence of BJP's Tejasvi Surya

Zomato has launched its first resting point in South India, located at Vega City Mall in Bengaluru. The resting point is designed to provide a comfortable and safe space for Zomato delivery partners to rest and recharge between deliveries. The space includes comfortable seating, charging points, and free Wi-Fi. There is also a food and beverage vending machine available.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who inaugurated the resting point, said that the resting point is a welcome initiative by Zomato and will go a long way in helping the delivery partners. Surya took to Twitter and wrote, “Set up South India's 1st Resting Point for Delivery Partners at Vega City Mall in association with @zomato and @vegacitysocial. With essential amenities such as first-aid, drinking water, & clean restrooms, the point will serve as a place for all delivery partners to rest, rejuvenate, and recharge.”

Set up South India's 1st Resting Point for Delivery Partners at Vega City Mall in association with @zomato & @vegacitysocial.



With essential amenities such as first-aid, drinking water, & clean restrooms, the point will serve as a place for all delivery partners to rest,… pic.twitter.com/vJ3VxLbSx4 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 11, 2023

Besides that, Zomato also said that the resting points can be used by delivery partners of other brands as well.

In February this year, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote, “Announcing 'The Shelter Project' – we've started building public infrastructure (Rest Points) to support the well-being of delivery partners of various companies.”

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had earlier said that the resting point is part of the company's commitment to the well-being of its delivery partners. He said that the company is constantly looking for ways to improve the working conditions for its partners and that the resting point is one such initiative.

High-speed internet, first aid, phone charging stations, washrooms, and drinking water are among the services provided by the rest stops, which are also open to delivery agents from other firms, as earlier revealed by Zomato.

The resting point is open to all Zomato delivery partners in Bengaluru. It is open from 10 am to 10 pm. Zomato has plans to set up more resting points in other cities in South India.

Also Read: Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-led govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel; check revised rates