Amazon Prime Day sale goes live; deals on smartphones, large appliances, fashion, daily essentials and more

Amazon Prime members can be a part of the Prime Day sale that will last for 36 hours straight from 12 pm on Monday. Amazon Prime is launching over 200 new products. The list includes OnePlus 6 Red, Intel 8th Generation gaming laptops, Nestle NesPlus breakfast cereals, apparel by Marks & Spencer, Bosch microwave oven, ASICS shoes, LEGO Taj Mahal and more.
Prime Members can shop new launches and deals across categories including smartphones, fashion, consumer electronics, toys, appliances and more.
"With Prime Day, we are excited to bring to our members over 200 exclusive launches, great deals and blockbuster entertainment with new titles from Prime Video and playlists on Amazon Prime music. Our teams have been working for months to source these unique offers and we welcome members who will join us as we celebrate our biggest Prime Day ever!" said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.
Prime Day Special Deals for Re 1
Members who buy a TCL 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart TV get a TCL 81.28 cm (32 inches) TV for Re 1
Select products including groceries & daily essentials for Re 1 by Amazon Pantry
Prime Day Exclusive Product Launches - For the first time in India
Smartphones
OnePlus 6 Red - Available in the 8GB RAM + 128GB Memory variant for Rs 39,999; extra up to Rs 2000 off on exchange
Large Appliances
Microwave ovens by Bosch and Godrej
Washing Machines by Bosch, LG & Godrej
Eurodomo chimney by Faber
Refrigerator by Whirlpool
Amazon Fashion
Exclusive launch of new brands Just F, D:FY, Calvin Klein Performance, Tribe by Amrapali and Amazon's men's apparel brand Arthur Harvey
New exclusive launches by Marks & Spencer, Louie Phillippe, Gap, American Tourister, USPA, Tommy Hilfiger, ASICS, Fastrack, New Balance, Caprese and more!
Sports & Fitness
Dhoni & Tendulkar edition cricket bats by Spartan
SORAI (Save Our Rhino's in Africa and India) merchandize endorsed by Kevin Pietersen
Activity Tracker with BP & Heart Rate monitor from GOQii, with personal coaching
Autographed English Willow Cricket Bat by Yuvraj Singh from YWC!
Daily Essentials
NesPlus - Nestle's new range of breakfast cereals
L'oreal Color Riche Matte Lipsticks
Nivea Duo Body Deodorizers
Cadbury Gift Packs
Taj Mahal Tea Gift Box
Kama Ayurveda Kokam Almond Body Butter
Home & Kitchen Appliances
Blueair - A new air purifier brand enters India
Wonderchef Power Aluminium Pressure Cooker Set made from pure grade aluminum
New galaxy striker and Aerolux fan series by Usha
The Rivulite Aqua Home Garden Irrigation system from Rivulis with ease of programming your irrigation schedule through your smartphone/controller and controlled drip irrigation
3M ear muff, 3M anti-slip mat
Seekers' Specials
Ethnic wear by Chennai Silks, contemporary furniture by Decostyle, kids' toys by Toyshine, trendy accessories by PipaBella and energy bars by Yogabar
Launch of LEGO's iconic 'Taj Mahal'
Prime Day Deals Sneak Peek
Amazon Devices
Echo: Best-ever savings on Amazon Echo including 45per cent discount on Echo Dot. Watch out for a flash sale on Echo Spot at 3 PM (IST) today. Also, save big on the latest smart home products such as Alexa enabled smart plugs, lights, cameras & more.
Kindle: Flat 25per cent off on the bestselling Kindle Paperwhite WiFi, 20per cent discount on the All-New Kindle, best ever discount of 15per cent on the Kindle Oasis.
Fire TV: Best-ever savings on Fire TV with Amazon Pay discount of up to 100per cent cashback when purchased along with select TV brands. Or avail Rs 300 cashback via Amazon Pay when bought with any TV during Prime Day. 30per cent discount on Fire TV Stick only.
Alexa skills: Prime members who use at least 4 skills will get Rs 200 Amazon Pay Cashback. Alexa has over 15,000 skills. To explore a few just ask, "Alexa, help me relax", "Alexa, let's play a game" or "Alexa, I want to meditate." Skills excluded from the offer - Smart home, News & Flash briefing, Music (Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn). View complete T&Cs at www.amazon.in/alexaoffers.
Alexa enabled devices Eufy and Jabra to offer a minimum Rs 1500 discount for purchases made on Prime Day. Eufy to offer 40per cent discount, Jabra Elite 65T will be available at 11per cent discount and Jabra Elite 65T Active at 10per cent discount.
Kindle Content: Prime members get 50per cent back through Kindle Credits on purchasing of eBooks on Prime day, subject to max Rs 100 worth of credits per customer.
Kindle Unlimited: Subscription available for Rs 1388 only for Prime members on Prime Day.
Smartphones
Honor: Up to Rs 6,000 off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones; extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI starting Rs1,111/month
Samsung: Up to Rs 10,700 off on Samsung smartphones; extra up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange, first time ever on Amazon.in. no-cost EMI options up to 9 months
Huawei: First time on discount, up to Rs 5,000 off on Huawei smartphones; no-cost EMI options up to 12 months available
Moto: Moto G6 starting Rs 13,999; extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange; Moto E5 Plus (3GB + 32 GB) for Rs 11,999; extra up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange
Vivo: Up to Rs 3000 off on all Vivo smartphones; extra up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange
OPPO: Up to Rs 4000 off on all OPPO smartphones; extra up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange
Redmi Y2: Prime-only flash sales at 1pm on 16th and 12 noon on 17th July
10.Or: 10.Or smartphones start at Rs 4,999
Consumer Electronics
Mi 10,000 mAH Power bank for Rs 899
Flat 50per cent off on select headphones from Bose and Sennheiser
Select deals on DSLRs from Canon and Nikon
Up to 55per cent off on hard drives from Seagate and WD
Select deals on i3 and i5 laptops from Dell, HP and Lenovo
Premium TV (including OLED) offers from LG, Sony and TCL
Up to 50per cent off on extension cords
Large Appliances
Up to 40per cent off on air conditioners with No cost EMI from top brands Voltas, LG, Samsung, Carrier, Hitachi, BPL, Blue Star, Lloyd, Godrej and Whirlpool
Up to 40per cent off on chimneys
Up to 20per cent off on washing machines & refrigerators with No-cost EMI
Amazon Fashion
Minimum 60per cent off on UCB, Lee and more
Up to 70per cent off on backpacks by Skybags, American Tourister, Wildcraft & more
Minimum 5per cent off on gold bars By Joyalukkas
Up to 70per cent off on watches by Fossil, Invicta , Daniel Klein and more
Minimum 50per cent off on men's shoes by Adidas, UCB, Red Tape and more
Home & Kitchen
Up to 50per cent off on Kitchen Bestsellers, cleaning supplies, power and hand tools, ladders, safes and more
Up to 60per cent off on handpicked kitchen items
Up to 40per cent off on water bottles & flasks
Sports & Fitness
Up to 50per cent off on sports & fitness products
Yonex Badminton Racquets Starting at Rs 249
Up to 40per cent off on treadmills & exercise bikes
Up to 40per cent off on home gym & dumbbell sets
Up to 40per cent off on fitness accessories
Daily Essentials
Up to 40per cent off on make-up
Minimum 30per cent off on diapers
Minimum 30per cent off on grooming devices
Up to 50per cent off on health care devices
Up to 40per cent off on sports and nutrition
Up to 45per cent off on baby strollers and car seats
Up to 35per cent off on hair care
Amazon Brands
Min 45per cent off on Solimo bedding range (Bedsheets & Comforters)
Min 35per cent off on Solimo & AmazonBasics furniture range
Up to 60per cent off on AmazonBasics electronic accessories
Up to 50per cent off on Amazon Brand hand-picked products
Up to 50per cent off on Vedaka range
Up to 35per cent off on Solimo dry fruits & nuts
Up to 40per cent off on Presto floor cleaners
Books, Games & More
Minimum 60per cent off on popular books
Minimum 50per cent off: fiction & non-fiction books, academic books and children's books
Minimum Rs 2,000 off on latest gaming consoles
Up to 40per cent off latest games and accessories
Up to 70per cent off on Kaspersky Antivirus Software
Minimum 25per cent off on Office and Tally
Toys
Up to 45per cent off on indoor and Outdoor toys
Up to 40per cent off on Lego, Nerf, Mattel, Barbie and more
International deals (starts at midnight)
Up to 30per cent off on Seagate hard drives and Sandisk storage devices
Up to 40per cent off on Tommy Hilfiger clothing & accessories
Up to 30per cent off on Garmin wearables
Up to 60per cent off on Invicta premium watches
Deals by Small & Medium businesses
Up to 50per cent off on Indian Art Villa's copper & steel range
Up to 30per cent off on 3D printers by Flashforge
80per cent off on all fashion Jewelry by Jewel Rush
Minimum 60per cent off on women's clothing by Mimosa
Up to 70per cent off on backpacks by Polestar
Deals by start-ups on Amazon Launchpad
Over 250 deals by 180 cool products listed under Amazon Launchpad
Over 70per cent off on TAGG products
Up to 65per cent off on CrossBeats Raga wireless bluetooth earphones
Over 25per cent off on Gods backpacks
Up to 55per cent off on Mamaearth products
Over 50per cent off on Impower self-defence spray
Over 50per cent off on Heapwell Matcha tea
Amazon Programs
Amazon Pantry: Prime members shopping for Rs 1000 on Amazon Pantry during Prime day will get additional savings of Rs 2,400 over the next one year. Members can also purchase over 500 items at discounts of 30 - 90 per cent, with a few products at Rs 1
Subscribe & Save: Prime members can save flat 40per cent off if they subscribe to a product. Post creating a subscription, members will get automatic delivery of their products every month
Amazon Family: Prime members can get flat 45per cent off diaper subscriptions over & above already low prices on Amazon.in
Cashbacks, Bank Discounts, Coupons
Cashbacks and instant discounts: Prime members can save big with 10per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, 10per cent cashback on Amazon Pay balance. For purchases above Rs 50,000 using HDFC Bank cards, members can save up to Rs 10,000.
Coupons: Prime members can collect & use over 4500 exclusive coupons to get additional discounts. Coupon discounts can be clubbed with deal discounts in order to get the lowest price ever on a particular product. Furthermore, Prime members who have watched a video on Primevideo.com between 3rd & 13th July for the first time are eligible for top discount coupons on brands like Fossil, Ustraa, Milton, Davidoff and more
