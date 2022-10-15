Indian tech at global stage: Kerala-based start-ups grab deals worth Rs 130 cr in Dubai GITEX expo

Kerala-based start-ups, which took part in the GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai, have managed to grab net deals and business commitments worth Rs 130 crore.

According to the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), startups from different sectors, including edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, agri tech, Internet of Things, media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech, and consumer tech took part in the four-day seminar held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event ended on Friday.

Another 30 startups from different states of India took part in the GITEX, which was the world’s largest startup event where more than 5,000 companies from across the globe had participated.

Since 2018, KSUM has been promoting Kerala-based startups at GITEX as part of international exposure or market access programmes. “Start-ups from Kerala received a big response from the NRI community and investors at GITEX Expo. In the future, the KSUM will support the efforts of Kerala start-ups to set up their offices and establish a strong relationship with the UAE,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

India tech at the global stage

Over the past year, Indian companies have bagged significant businesses and forged joint ventures and marketing tie-ups through Gitex. The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) in India has been facilitating the country’s participation in the mega expo for years to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf. For India, the UAE is the second top destination for its electronics goods with a share of 16 per cent.

India’s total export of electronics hardware in 2021-22 is estimated to be around $15.69 billion. It was $11.03 billion in 2020-21 despite the pandemic slowdown.

In 2021-22, India's export of electronics goods to the Middle East stood at $3.32 billion. In terms of value, the export of electronics to the UAE was around $2.47 billion in the same time period. The export of software and related services to the Middle East reached $3.3 billion in 2021-22.