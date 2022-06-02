Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol ink partnership to bolster EV adoption in India

In order to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption and mobility in India, MG Motor India and Castrol India are partnering with Jio-BP to explore mobility solutions for electric cars.

Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol, said in a press release, that under this new partnership they will be setting up EV charging infrastructure for four-wheelers and also expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV customers across the nation.

This new partnership is in line with MG Motor and Jio-bp's commitment to providing a reliable charging infrastructure to customers of electric cars and accelerating EV adoption in the country.

As per the release, Jio-bp is also creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. In 2021, the Reliance-owned constructed and launched two of the country’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, which offers to charge infrastructure to domestic consumers, operates under the brand Jio-BP pulse, which helps customers find nearby charging stations and charge EVs.

MG Motor, since its inception in India, has been committed to electric mobility with a vision to build a sustainable future, reads the statement. The strategic partnership also aims to set up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country to create EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel. Along with the launch of its electric-SUV ‘ZS EV,’ MG has taken multiple steps toward strengthening the EV ecosystem.

Castrol, under the new partnership, would develop and expand its existing auto service network and express oil change centres to start serving electric cars. These services would also be offered at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol auto service workshops across India to serve both EV and non-electric cars. Moreover, Castrol would also help set up EV charging infrastructure across its auto service network.