14 days of home quarantine mandatory for Kumbh Mela 2021 returnees in Delhi

As Delhi sees an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to make it mandatory for all Kumbh returnees to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. The order was issued by the Delhi government on Saturday. It further added that anyone who violates the order will face legal action. The Delhi government said that due to the rising cases, it has "become imperative to mandatorily test, trace and quarantine all those residents of Delhi who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh 2021 at Haridwar".

The order said that all residents of Delhi who visited Kumbh from April 4 to April 17 are required to upload details including address, contact number, ID proof, dates of departure and arrival, on the link provided in the Delhi government website within 24 hours of the issuance of the order. All those who are planning to leave for Kumbh from April 18 to April 30 are required to do the same before leaving Delhi.

All those who have visited Kumbh Mela 2021 will be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in Delhi.

If any returnee is found to not have updated their details on the website after their visit, they will be sent to the Institutional Government Quarantine Centre for 14 days by the District Magistrate concerned.

District Magistrates will trace and surveil such residents on a daily basis. They will also ensure quarantining such residents at homes or quarantine centres.

Nearly 2,000 people tested positive for coronavirus at the Kumbh Mela in the first week. COVID protocols were flouted as lakhs gathered at Haridwar. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri and said that the ongoing Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic in view of the surging cases in the country. "I have requested that since two shahi snans (royal baths) have already taken place, Kumbh should now be symbolic in view of the corona pandemic. This will help in the fight against the pandemic," he said. The Joona Akhara, one of the largest sects of seers in the country, announced the end of its participation in the Kumbh Mela on Saturday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.

Also read: 'Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic,' says PM Modi

Also read: COVID-19 surge: Top seer sect announces end of Kumbh Mela after PM's appeal