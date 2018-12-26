20 Rupees: RBI to introduce new note in New Year with extra features

There can be a new colour note in your pocket soon as the RBI is planning to launch a redesigned Rs 20 note. Shaktikant Das, who joined as the new RBI Governor recently, could soon make an official announcement regarding the launch of an all-new Rs 20 note. This Rs 20 note will have several new features compared to the current Rs 20 denomination currency note. The information was revealed in a document of the RBI, news agency PTI reported. The report also added the old notes will also remain in circulation.

The Rs 20 notes account for about 9.8 per cent of the total currency in circulation as of March 2018, says the RBI data. There has been a significant increase in the circulation of Rs 20 note since 2016 when there were around 4.92 billion pieces in the system. The number rose to about Rs 10 billion pieces by March 2018.

After demonetisation in November 2016, five currency denominations, including Rs 10, 50, 100, 500 and Rs 2000, have already seen several changes in terms of the size and colour. All these notes have been released under the government's Note Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, and they bear different designs compared to the previous currency denominations.

While the new currency note of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 value were issued immediately after the note ban, the Rs 200 currency note was introduced earlier this year. The bright yellow note features a motif of the Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh, depicting the country's cultural heritage like most of the new currency notes. Other notes issued by the RBI include Rs 10 and Rs 50. The Rs 10 note is chocolate brown in colour. The back of the note features a motif of Sun Temple in Konark, 'depicting the country's cultural heritage', while the Rs 50 note bears a motif of Hampi with Chariot along with the Swachh Bharat logo and the image of Indian Parliament with a hoisted flag printed on the back side.

