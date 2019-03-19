Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi promises simplified GST in Itanagar speech

Congress has released the fifth list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This list includes 22 contenders from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam. Candidates for the three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh have also been declared.

The Congress party has fielded Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from the Jangipur Lok Sabha consituency in West Bengal.

5:45pm: Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday released list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

5:00pm: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora met representatives from various social media platforms to discuss issues related to social media content.

4:50pm: Newly appointed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that he will pass the floor test tomorrow.

03:33 pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi and Dargah of Khwaja Janab Ismail Chisti.

03:13 pm: Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan, but BJP is running coalition governments in many states, said JDS chief HD Devegowda.

02:35 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with people who have participated in the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' initiative from 500 locations in the country, ANI reported.

02:30 pm: We will remove 'Gabbar Singh Tax' and give you GST as soon as we form the government, Rahul Gandhi says in Arunanchal Pradesh.