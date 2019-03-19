Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi promises simplified GST in Itanagar speech

scorecardresearch
The Congress party has fielded Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from the Jangipur Lok Sabha consituency in West Bengal.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arrived at Bhadohi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arrived at Bhadohi.

Congress has released the fifth list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This list includes 22 contenders from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam. Candidates for the three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh have also been declared.

5:45pm: Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday released list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

5:00pm: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora met representatives from various social media platforms to discuss issues related to social media content.

4:50pm: Newly appointed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that he will pass the floor test tomorrow.

03:33 pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi and Dargah of Khwaja Janab Ismail Chisti.

03:13 pm: Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan, but BJP is running coalition governments in many states, said JDS chief HD Devegowda.

02:35 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with people who have participated in the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' initiative from 500 locations in the country, ANI reported.

02:30 pm: We will remove 'Gabbar Singh Tax' and give you GST as soon as we form the government, Rahul Gandhi says in Arunanchal Pradesh.


01:50 pm: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has released list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh will contest polls from Muzaffarnagar. RLD will field two more contenders -  Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat, and Narendra Singh from Mathura.

01:45 pm: Complaint lodged against BJP MP Babul Supriyo for alleged derogatory remarks against Trinmool Congress and Mamata Banerjee in his elections song.

01: 35 pm: Income Tax department to attach properties today of Netram, reportedly a close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, ANI reported. Around 20 properties related to Netram in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida will be attached. The assets will be attached under the provisions of Section 132(9) of Income Tax Act. Orginally bought at Rs 225 crore, I-T Department has recorded the value of these properties at Rs 100 crore in its books

12:06 pm: Releasing DMK's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party chief Stalin said that the seven prisoners of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will be released on humanitarian grounds.

12:03 pm: Three state working presidents - Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia - have arrived at residence of Delhi Congress chief Shiela Dikshit for a meeting.

12:00 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating an alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi, ANI reported;.

11:45 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reaches Bhadohi, offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal.

11:42 am: "'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power," said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

09:50 am: Most of the Congress leaders believe that the party should ally with AAP, says party's PC Chacko. Rahul Gandhi will decide on this matter in a few days.

09:45 am: Congress likely to field Manish Khanduri from Pauri Garhwal, a Lok Sabha seat currently held by his father and BJP leader BC Khanduri. Although his candidature has not been declared yet, speculations in the political circle do point in this direction. The Congress party is expected to release the list of its candidates for Uttarakhand soon.

09:34 am: The Election Commission of India will meet social media representatives to discuss the nature of content on social media platforms, in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

09:00 am: Andhra Pradesh police conducts flag march to advocate for free and fair 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

08:40 am: Jana Sena Party has released names of one candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 13 for state assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

08:35 am: Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh D Sharma takes says Priyanka Gandhi's 'Boat Yatra' is only for votes.

08:30 am: Telegu Desham Party has released list of 25 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has also released a list of 36 candidates for upcoming state assembly polls

08:30 am: 4 FIRs have been registered against political parties, says Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.

