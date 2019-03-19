Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi promises simplified GST in Itanagar speech

Congress has released the fifth list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This list includes 22 contenders from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam. Candidates for the three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh have also been declared.
The Congress party has fielded Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from the Jangipur Lok Sabha consituency in West Bengal.
For more updates on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, follow us on BusinessToday.In live blog:
5:45pm: Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday released list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.
Communist Party of India (CPI) announces list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/BSheu5zZxK- ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
5:00pm: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora met representatives from various social media platforms to discuss issues related to social media content.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra & Ashok Lavasa meet representatives from various social media platforms to discuss issues related to social media content, post implementation of Model Code of Conduct. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/lhebCQb0Or- ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
4:50pm: Newly appointed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that he will pass the floor test tomorrow.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant: We have 21 MLAs, we will pass the floor test tomorrow. Our coalition partners are with us. #Goa pic.twitter.com/fQBlrfhzkm- ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
03:33 pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Mirzapur's Vindhyavasini Devi and Dargah of Khwaja Janab Ismail Chisti.
03:13 pm: Modi mocks the idea of mahagathbandhan, but BJP is running coalition governments in many states, said JDS chief HD Devegowda.
02:35 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with people who have participated in the 'Main Bhi Chowkidaar' initiative from 500 locations in the country, ANI reported.
02:30 pm: We will remove 'Gabbar Singh Tax' and give you GST as soon as we form the government, Rahul Gandhi says in Arunanchal Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh: We have decided, as soon as we form the government in 2019 we will remove the Gabbar Singh Tax and give you the GST. pic.twitter.com/cdJK5Kdi6XANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
01:50 pm: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has released list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh will contest polls from Muzaffarnagar. RLD will field two more contenders - Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat, and Narendra Singh from Mathura.
{b;urb}
01:45 pm: Complaint lodged against BJP MP Babul Supriyo for alleged derogatory remarks against Trinmool Congress and Mamata Banerjee in his elections song.
01: 35 pm: Income Tax department to attach properties today of Netram, reportedly a close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, ANI reported. Around 20 properties related to Netram in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida will be attached. The assets will be attached under the provisions of Section 132(9) of Income Tax Act. Orginally bought at Rs 225 crore, I-T Department has recorded the value of these properties at Rs 100 crore in its books
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) releases list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary Ajit Singh to contest from Muzaffarnagar, Jayant Chaudhary from Baghpat and Narendra Singh from Mathura. RLD is in alliance with BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/YDvUYqtPEuANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019
12:06 pm: Releasing DMK's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party chief Stalin said that the seven prisoners of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will be released on humanitarian grounds.
Income Tax Sources: Income Tax department to attach properties today of Netram, reportedly a close aide of BSP chief Mayawati. IT department will attach around 20 properties related to Netram. The properties are situated in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida. pic.twitter.com/6I5nNL2S31ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
12:03 pm: Three state working presidents - Devender Yadav, Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia - have arrived at residence of Delhi Congress chief Shiela Dikshit for a meeting.
12:00 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is mediating an alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi, ANI reported;.
DMK Chief MK Stalin during the release of DMK Election Manifesto in Chennai: The seven prisoners of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will be released on humanitarian basis. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/KUmmjiNMIBANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
11:45 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reaches Bhadohi, offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal.
Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal in Bhadohi. pic.twitter.com/cb5gDN4bnlANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019
11:42 am: "'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power," said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bhadohi: 'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power. pic.twitter.com/VEYgPsDh4QANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019
09:50 am: Most of the Congress leaders believe that the party should ally with AAP, says party's PC Chacko. Rahul Gandhi will decide on this matter in a few days.
PC Chacko, Congress: Our president Rahul Gandhi will take decision in few days time, & the policy of our party as decided by working committee is to go for alliance with the parties who are opposed to BJP. I hope Delhi leaders will also follow this policy decision of the Congress https://t.co/HeOZiG5llfANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
09:45 am: Congress likely to field Manish Khanduri from Pauri Garhwal, a Lok Sabha seat currently held by his father and BJP leader BC Khanduri. Although his candidature has not been declared yet, speculations in the political circle do point in this direction. The Congress party is expected to release the list of its candidates for Uttarakhand soon.
09:34 am: The Election Commission of India will meet social media representatives to discuss the nature of content on social media platforms, in view of the Model Code of Conduct.
Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hmK2kE6awfANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
09:00 am: Andhra Pradesh police conducts flag march to advocate for free and fair 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of LS polls, AP police conduct flag march to advocate for free and fair electionsANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 19, 2019
Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/rLCvxyrlIF pic.twitter.com/n8HO56cWt4
08:40 am: Jana Sena Party has released names of one candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 13 for state assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
08:35 am: Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh D Sharma takes says Priyanka Gandhi's 'Boat Yatra' is only for votes.
Dy CM D Sharma on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Had it been old times,they would've been called a 'Rajgharana'. They come during elections, have picnic, go back&return after 5 yrs. 'Boat yatra' is only for votes. Inki boat yatra mein khot pehle hi inke sehyogiyon ne darsha diya. (18.03) pic.twitter.com/caOcWJkIiCANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019
08:30 am: Telegu Desham Party has released list of 25 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has also released a list of 36 candidates for upcoming state assembly polls
The party has also released list of 25 candidates for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2019 . Ashok Gajapathi Raju to contest from Vizianagaram, Kesineni Srinivas from Vijayawada, Galla Jayadev from Guntur and N Sivaprasad from Chittoor. https://t.co/1HPQKs7KWvANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) releases third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly. The polling will be held on 11 April. pic.twitter.com/dHuU6fnRfRANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
08:30 am: 4 FIRs have been registered against political parties, says Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.
Delhi's Chief Electoral Office Ranbir Singh: 90,937 posters, hoardings&banners have been removed from across Delhi. 235 FIRs registered under Excise Act,242 people arrested for violation of the Act. 4 FIRs registered against political parties. 82 unlicensed weapons seized.(18.03) pic.twitter.com/xpNnovGOrhANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today