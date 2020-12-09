32-year-old Haryana farmer dies after protesting for 10 days in Tikri border

A 32-year-old farmer from Haryana, who was protesting at Tikri border against Centre's new agricultural laws, was found dead on Tuesday. Ajay Moor was protesting along with fellow villagers at the Tikri border, which connects Delhi and Haryana, for the past few days, according to a report in India Today.

Moor hailed from Sonipat and had been sleeping at the TDI park near the border. As per the initial report, Moor succumbed to the cold weather as he had been sleeping in a park.

Moor is survived by his elderly parents, wife, and three children. At least six deaths have been reported since the protests began, including Moor's death.

Last week, a 55-year-old farmer, Gajjan Singh (55), a resident of Ludhiana's Khatra village, died at the Tikri morcha.

His family and farmer leaders said that Gajjan had fallen ill after getting repeatedly wet during the clampdown on protesters by the Haryana government using water cannons.

Another farmer, Gurjant Singh of Mansa district passed away at Tikri border on December 2. Gurjant got sick at the protest site after which he was rushed to the hospital. He was referred to Rohtak, where he was declared dead.

Other three farmers who lost their lives amid the protest against three contentious farm laws are-- Dhanna Singh (45), Janak Raj (55), and Baljinder Singh (32).

With the Centre-farmer talks ending in a stalemate, farmers' protest in the Delhi-NCR has entered 14th day.

Yesterday's meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws.

A total of five meetings has happened between the government and the farmer leaders but no conclusion has come out.

Farmer leaders have been firm on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September. Farmer leaders have claimed that the laws will benefit corporates and end the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

The government has maintained that it is committed to the welfare of farmers and has presented these laws as major reforms for their benefit.

Also read: India, Japan joint working group on ICT seeks collaboration on 5G technology

Also read: 9 out of 10 people in low-income nations unlikely to be vaccinated in 2021