3,951 km highways constructed in April-Sept 2020 despite COVID-19 challenges: Road Transport Ministry

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has successfully completed construction of road length of 3,951 km during the first six months of this fiscal year (April-September). It has achieved a construction pace of 21.60 km per day despite COVID-19 difficulties," the ministry said in a statement.

It has set an ambitious target of constructing 11,000 km road during this fiscal year.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) earlier this week said it awarded projects for building 1,330 km of highways in April-September, up 60 per cent from the year-ago period despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects awarded by NHAI were valued at Rs 47,289 crore.