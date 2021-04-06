scorecardresearch
50 high-level teams rushed to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab amid Covid spike

These teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures

The central government has formed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab given the recent very large numbers of daily new COVID-19 cases. The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.

The two-member high-level team consists of a clinician or epidemiologist and a public health expert. The teams will monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc; and COVID-19 vaccination progress.

Three senior officers appointed as nodal officers for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are Vijoy Kumar Singh, AS&FA, Ministry of Textile, the nodal officer for Punjab; Richa Sharma, additional secretary, environment ministry, nodal officer for Chhattisgarh; and Kunak Kumar, joint secretary, housing and urban affairs, nodal officer for Maharashtra.

They will submit daily reports on five aspects, including testing; contact tracing including surveillance and containment; hospital infrastructure including ICU, ventilator and oxygen beds; enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour; and COVID vaccination.

India reported 96,517 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is a shade lower than the previous day's tally when the number crossed 1 lakh for the first time since September 2020. A total of 445 deaths were also reported across the country. Maharashtra tops the tally with 47,288 new Covid-19 cases, which is around 10,000 less than the previous day's count. Chhattisgarh reported 7,302 new infections, becoming the second most affected state in India.

