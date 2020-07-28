7th Pay Commission: 236 vacancies, salaries up to Rs 92,300; check out details

Bihar Police has started its process of recruiting people for the posts of Forester. It is inviting application for the post for which any 12th pass person can apply. The selected candidates will be appointed in Level 5 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). This is because the Bihar government had implemented the 7th pay commission for its state government employees. All in all, there are 236 vacancies for this particular post and doors are open till September 10, 2020, for applications.

The appointee will come under Level-5 of 7th CPC pay matrix, which means the monthly salary will range from Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, reported Zee Business.Apart from the pay based on 7th CPC, the selected candidates will also get certain perks associated with Level 5. They will get dearness and other allowances.

Bihar Police Forester vacancy details

Out of the 236 vacancies, only 91 will be unreserved. Rest will be divided as - 23 are reserved for the EWS candidates, 125 vacancies are reserved for the Schedule Caste, 49 for the extremely backward class, 37 for the Schedule Tribe while 9 seats for the SC Female candidates and 3 vacancies for the ST Female candidates.

Bihar Police Forester eligibility criteria

The applicant should be the age group of 18 to 25 years and its age will be calculated on January 1, 2020. The only other criteria is that the applicant should have passed Class 12 (intermediate) from any board with science stream subjects i.e Physics, Chemistry.

For further details, log in at

csbc.bih.nic.in/Advt/EFC/Advt-04-2020-Forester.pdf to get the latest update.

Application for the post will be accepted online. The website will start accepting application since form yesterday July 27.

