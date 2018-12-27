7th Pay Commission: Maharashtra govt approves salary hike for 17 lakh employees

7th Pay Commission: Maharashtra has joined the list of states that have implemented the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission regarding the salary of state government employees. In a New Year's gift to its 17 lakh employees, the Maharashtra state government will put the recommendations for pay revision into effect from January 1, 2019.

The decision comes at a crucial time when preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are about to be kicked off. The Devendra Fadnavis government has decided to implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016. The outstandings on Dearness Allowance (DA) for the past 14 months will also be paid to the Maharashtra state government employees.

The employees will start getting hiked salaries from February 2019. The arrears for the past three years will reportedly be deposited in their accounts in five instalments.

The decision to revise the salary of 17 lakh government employees will put an additional burden of Rs 21,000 crore on the state exchequer.

As per reports, the Class IV employees will enjoy a salary hike of Rs 4,000-5,000, Class III government officials will get Rs 5,000-8,000 more. The Class II and Class I Maharashtra government employees will see their salaries increase in the range of Rs 9,000-14,000.

