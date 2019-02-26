Surgical Strike 2.0: 'It's your turn to get ready for our surprise,' says Pakistan Army to India after IAF destroys Jaish terror camps in Balakot

Twelve days after the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out major strikes at terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot town of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Pakistani security forces and JeM terrorists were caught unaware when 12 Mirage fighter jets stormed in their territory around 3.40am on Tuesday, and dropped around 1,000kg bombs, which killed up to 350 terrorists. After the entire operation was over, Prime Minster Narendra Modi, during his political rally in Rajasthan, said he would not let his country down, and that the country was in the "safe hands". While Pakistan has acknowledged the strikes carried out in the region, it has warned India of an appropriate response at the "time and place of its choosing".

10:05pm: "India is claiming an airstrike keeping in mind the general election. It has underestimated Pakistan's strength," Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid told Dunya New.

10:00pm:

9:25pm: Firing in Kashmir: Firing near army camp in Kulgam. Firing at Khudwani army camp.

9:23pm:

9:20pm: France's Ministry of Europe&Foreign Affairs: France recognises India's legitimacy to ensure its security against cross-border terrorism and asks Pakistan to put an end to the operations of terrorist groups established on its territory, ANI reported.

9:17pm: Given that the Mirage 2000s were carrying a payload of 500 pound (225 kg) bombs, it's likely that the IAF used between 4 to 5 bombs in each of the three locations. So what is the kind of damage that a 225 kg bomb can cause? Here is a glimpse.

8:30pm: According to ANI, NIA carried out searches at 7 locations in Srinagar today in connection with J&K terror funding case. These included premises of separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohd Ashraf Khan, Masarat Alam, Zaffar Akbar Bhat & Naseem Geelani.

8:25pm: The Punjab government has asked the Tehsildars posted in the areas along the Indo-Pak border to not go on leave and be ready for any eventuality as cross-border tensions escalate as India launches air strike in Pakistan.

8:20pm: PM Modi met all three chiefs of the armed forces and congratulated them for the strike and collective effort.

8:15pm:

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj emplanes for China. She will attend Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral meeting and hold bilateral meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. pic.twitter.com/ozGKfsY0Nl - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

7:55pm:

Delhi: An auto driver Manoj offered free rides today in celebration of Indian strikes on JeM camp in Balakot. He says, 'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides. I'm happy, I'm not charging anything today.' pic.twitter.com/Lcz718fk0I - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

7:50pm: Pakistan Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan, ANI reported.

Choudhary Fawad Hussain, Pakistan I&B Minister: Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against made in India advertisements. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UspJsa43tj - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

7:40pm: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hailed the Indian Air Force for launching a strike on a terror camp in Pakistan in which up to 350 terrorists are believed to have been killed, PTI reported.

7:35pm: Pakistan Army confirmed that Indian fighter jets dropped "four bombs" during an operation on Tuesday but downplayed its significance, saying the Indian attack was repulsed and while going back the aircraft "jettisoned their payload," reported PTI.

7:30pm:

Pak PM convenes review meeting after IAF aerial strikes across LoC Read @ANI story | https://t.co/YIIpAwlIBm pic.twitter.com/27T4Ym906o - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 26, 2019

7:25pm: Australia asks India and Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' after the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out major strikes at terror camps across LOC.

7:20pm: "India had made it clear that terrorism must be eradicated, we had given many chances to Pakistan, therefore, India was forced to take action so that these things can be stopped," VK Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs told ANI.

7:15pm: Rattled by India's offensive airstrike in POK, Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling in nearly 55 forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Army sources.

7:10pm: "Pakistan strongly protests Indian aggression, violation of its airspace and promises a befitting response. The Acting Foreign Secretary summoned the Indian Acting High Commissioner and strongly condemned the Indian violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity when at approximately 0254 hours today, 8 Indian aircrafts were effectively intercepted by Pakistani Air Force Jets and forced to scuttle back, while randomly releasing their ordinance which landed in an uninhabited remote area," Islamabad said, in a press release.

7:05pm: According to media report, Sushma Swaraj has spoken to the US Secretary of State and briefed about the airstrike

7:00pm: Pakistan Army has said that Indian are claiming that they remained in the Pakistani airspace for 21 minutes and killed 350 terrorists. They claim that the second strike was in Muzaffarabad and the third in Chakothi.

6:55pm: "I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the Govt's anti-terror operations," said Sushma Swaraj after all party meeting.

#WATCH EAM Sushma Swaraj after all party meeting: I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the Govt's anti-terror operations. pic.twitter.com/AOaIhMIDln - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

6:50pm:

#VISUALS Jammu & Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ex7VHzG0c2 - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

6:45pm:

Sources: In the all party meeting today EAM Sushma Swaraj informed the leaders that she spoke to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo over the Indian air strikes on JeM terror camps in #Balakot (file pic) pic.twitter.com/C881EEq9m6 - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

6:40pm: Maja Kocijancic, European Union Spokesperson urges India and Pakistan to 'exercise maximum restraint' and avoid further escalation of tensions.

6:35pm:

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress after all-party meet: We have appreciated the efforts by the forces, they always have our support to end terrorism. Another good thing is that it was a clean operation which specifically targeted terrorists and terror camps. pic.twitter.com/iZ4r5BMGD9 - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

6:30pm: Pakistan in denial mode: Pak military spokesperson said that nothing was damaged, India can come and check themselves.

6:25pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said State is on alert, we are ready for any eventuality. I will be touring bordering areas tomorrow.

6:20pm: Flabbergasted by IAF strikes, Pak says will respond to India's 'uncalled aggression', reported ANI.

6:15pm:

#WATCH Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says, "...Voices from within (within India) have started to emanate. The statement by Mehbooba Mufti is before you, that the story being presented is the opposite of reality." (Courtesy: Pakistan's PTV News) pic.twitter.com/y6VE7SVCaB - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

6:10pm: "Surgical strikes after Uri and now air strikes in self-defence, both have given the message to the world that for the security of the country, India's soldiers and government can go to any extent," said Amit Shah, BJP President at a public rally in Ghazipur, ANI reported.

6:07pm: Pakistani troops resort to firing in Mendhar sector

6:05pm: Fresh incident of ceasefire violation across various locations across LoC. Heavy firing on

6:00pm: "We welcome this. It's a right step. We stand by the government," All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM ) president Asaduddin Owaisi said, reports PTI.

5:55pm: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector and Akhnoor sector

5:50pm: Today is a very important day,says PM Modi at ISKCON

5:45pm: Manavta ke dushmano se dharti ko bachane ke liye prabhu ki shakti humare saath hamesha rehti hai. Yahi sandesh hum poori pramaanikta ke saath dusht aatmayon, asuro ko dene ka prayaas kar rahe hain, PM Modi says at ISCON, ANI reported.

5:40pm:

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi took Delhi metro from Khan Market metro station earlier today. He was on his way to the Gita Aradhana event at ISKCON-Glory of India Cultural Centre. pic.twitter.com/aa8vkz6Iin - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

5:35pm:

#WATCH Chhattisgarh: ASI GD Ratnakar,211-BN CRPF on IAF strike at JeM camp in Balakot: Jawans are celebrating,they (Pak) have been given a befitting reply,but souls of 40 jawans isn't at peace yet,their souls will rest in peace only after mastermind of #PulwamaAttack is killed... pic.twitter.com/PkrEZm8ByO - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

5:30pm: After Pulwama attack, the nation was mourning for 12 days and on the 13th day our valiant Air-force paid the real tribute to the martyred soldiers by destroying terror training camps deep inside Pakistan territory, Ram Madhav told ANI.

5:25pm: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully, ANI reported.

5:20pm:

Delhi: Visuals from the all-party meeting called by EAM Sushma Swaraj at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/9FnQ59bFsQ - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

5:15pm: "I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

5.10pm: Pakistan's all-weather friend China has urged both the countries to exercise "restraint".

4.50pm: Will respond at the time and place of choosing, says Pakistan. "The claimed area of strike is open for the world to see the facts on ground. For this domestic and international media is being taken to the impact site. Forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing," Pakistan National Security Committee says in a statement.

4.42pm: In the wake of major air strikes by India in Pakistan, border districts in Gujarat and Punjab have been put high alert. Punjab Chief Minister holds a high-level Cabinet meeting with senior leaders and top officials.

4.40pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal postpones his fast in the wake of the IAF strikes in Pakistan.

In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

4.38pm: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti says "since Pak has claimed that no casualties were reported despite IAF violating LoC ,they should adopt a reconciliatory stand as opposed to further escalation".

Since Pak has claimed that no casualties were reported despite IAF violating LoC ,they should adopt a reconciliatory stand as opposed to further escalation. Or else, an already volatile situation will spiral out of control and as usual Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties. - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 26, 2019

4:10pm: National Security Advisor Ajit doval briefed CCS members that the air strike wiped out a large section of top commanders of Jaish. The terror facility destroyed had firing ranges, explosive test facilities, air conditioned offices of trainers, barracks for those under terror training. Built with army and ISI assistance, the facility had facilities like swimming pools, recreation centres. The larger number of terrorist present at the facility was due to - post Pulwama decision to move out terrorists from launch pads.

4:05pm: Punjab Chief Minister's Office: Punjab has put its border districts on high alert in the wake of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strikes across the Line of Control, undertaken by India as a retaliatory measure in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, ANI has reported.

4:00pm: Ex-Army Chief General Bikram Singh to ANI: It's an excellent operation that has been undertaken. It was certain it'll happen, it was writing on the wall as PM had announced it. We've seen that earlier when PM announced after Uri we went in for surgical strike 1.This is surgical strike 2

3:57pm: The United Kingdom has asked India and Pakistan to solve problems via the diplomatic route in the wake of Pulwama terror attack and IAF's surgical air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.

3.51pm: A total of six laser-guided bombs were dropped by Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000s during the surgical air strike on terror camps in three locations within Pakistan, government sources told ANI.

3.46pm: After a meeting chaired by Pakistan PM Imran Khan, nation's National Security Committee stated that "India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing".

3:44 pm: Dean of Diplomatic Corps Hans Castellanos told ANI that he is satisfied that Indian government has had such a rapid response in informing Heads of Missions after the air strike on Pakistani soil.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Castellanos: Satisfied that Indian govt has had such a rapid response in informing Heads of Missions. The info is that they did not affect any civilian or any Pak military installation, that it was direct attack due to credible intelligence received pic.twitter.com/scBAaGu8Ye - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

3.36pm: After Indian Air Force fighter jets bombarded terror launch pads in Pakistan, China has urged both countries to exercise restraint. China has said that New Delhi should fight against terrorism through international cooperation. China is considered an all-weather ally of Pakistan and has blocked India;s efforts to get the United Nations to declare JeM Masood Azhar a global terrorists.

3.27pm: Former Army chief General Bikram Singh on the Surgical Strike 2.0: "It's an excellent operation that has been undertaken. It was certain it'll happen, it was writing on the wall as PM had announced it."

Ex-Army Chief General Bikram Singh: It's an excellent operation that has been undertaken. It was certain it'll happen, it was writing on the wall as PM had announced it. We've seen that earlier when PM announced after Uri we went in for surgical strike 1.This is surgical strike 2 pic.twitter.com/EJcvd99dJd - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

3.23pm: Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that he would take Pakistani media to the attack side in Balakot to "expose India's lies". He is expected to hold a detailed press conference at 3.30pm.

3.15pm: Over 350 terrorists killed in IAF airstrikes: Hundreds of Fidayeen and their trainers were shifted from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to a five-star, resort style camp in a hilltop forest in Balakot after the Pulwama attack, providing Indian forces with "a sitting duck target" when they carried out an air strike early on Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists, PTI reported. They said at least 325 terrorists and 25 to 27 trainers were at the camp, the biggest operated by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which had claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir that killed 40 jawans. Everyone at the camp was sleeping and Pakistani defence establishment had no clue that the attack was coming so deep into their country because they had expected a surgical strike on camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir near the Line of Control, said PTI.

2.45pm: Main targets of today's air strikes were Ibrahim Azhar, the elder brother of Masood Azhar who was also involved in the IC-814 hijacking and Mufti Azhar Khan Kashmiri, head of Kashmir operations, JeM.

Key Jaish e Mohammed terrorists targeted in today's air strikes: Mufti Azhar Khan Kashmiri, head of Kashmir operations(pic 1) and Ibrahim Azhar(pic 2), the elder brother of Masood Azhar who was also involved in the IC-814 hijacking pic.twitter.com/IUv1njNygA - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

2.35pm: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje said that Narendra Modi has delivered on his promise to avenge the honour of our brave-hearts not as a Prime Minister, but as a patriot.

- ! Today Shri @narendramodi ji has delivered on his promise to avenge the honour of our brave-hearts not as a Prime Minister, but as a patriot who's heart bled at the disrespect to his motherland. #SurgicalStrike2 - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 26, 2019

2.25pm: Flags of United States of America, United Kingdom and Israel were seen in JeM's training centre in Balakot.

Intel Sources: Flags of USA, UK and Israel painted on staircases seen in Jaish e Mohammed facility destroyed by Indian Air Force jets in Balakot pic.twitter.com/266CEI0hGR - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

2.20pm: Surgical strike 2, in which over 300 terrorists were eliminated by Indian Air Force, was an intelligence-based counter-terror attack, not a military action.

Sources: This was an intelligence based counter terror strike not a military action for sake of war. Have demolished entire terror set up in the suicide bombing training centre in Balakot, and over 300 terrorists were eliminated in the covert operation by Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/FfotRHiZRq - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

2.14pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Surgical Strike 2.0.

"Sogandh mujhe is mitti ki, mei Desh nahi mitne dunga,

Mei desh nahi rukne dunga, mei desh nahi jhukne duna

Mera vachan hai bharat maa ko, tera sheesh nahi jhukne dunga"

2.17pm: 'India is in safe hands,' says Prime Minister Modi after IAF strikes terror camps in PoK.

2.04pm: "I pay tributes to the braves of Rajasthan," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

1.50pm: JeM's Yusuf Azhar alias Mohammad Salim alias Ustaad Gohri, who was killed in the Indian Air Force Strikes in Pakistan, was on the Interpol list and among the most wanted terrorists' list in India.

JeM's Yusuf Azhar alias Mohammad Salim alias Ustaad Gohri who was targeted today by IAF #airstrike in Balakot across LOC was on the Interpol list and among the most wanted in India. pic.twitter.com/1eTj8FhFMJ - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

1.49pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Surgical Strike 2.0: "The entire country is feeling proud and I congratulate the forces."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Soldiers entered Pakistan and targeted JeM camps. It was a very brave act. The entire country is feeling proud and I congratulate the forces. The entire country was with the government and the Prime Minister at this time. Strict action was needed pic.twitter.com/DX4dpHBQe9 - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

1.41pm: "Today's strong action shows the will and resolve of a New India," says BJP Chief Amit Shah.

Today's strong action shows the will and resolve of a New India. Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2019

1.39pm: The Pakistan Foreign Office says its Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has postponed his trip to Japan due to the "sensitive situation" brewing in the region in the wake of the Pulwama attack, reports Dawn.

1.36pm: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami lauds PM Modi on Surgical Strike 2.0. "I extend my greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to whose bold functioning, a successful air strike has been carried out which has demolished terror camps in Pakistan," Palaniswami said.

1.28pm: As per media reports, many of the top commanders of the banned terror group JeM were shifted from the Balakot terror camp immediately after Pulwama terror attack.

1.25pm: Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired), the Northern Army Commander during the 'Surgical Strike' in 2016, says: "My compliment goes to the government for taking this action."

Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retired), the Northern Army Commander during the 'Surgical Strike' in 2016: My compliment goes to the government for taking this action & also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike (in Balakot) in an absolutely professional manner. pic.twitter.com/zdDVqZvhOU - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

1.24pm: "We are very happy," says the kin brother of CRPF jawan Vijay Maurya, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack.

Brother of CRPF jawan Vijay Maurya(who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack): We are very happy that this(IAF strikes on JeM camp across LoC) happened, but we want pressure on Pakistan be kept up so that no terror org like JeM dares to attack us again pic.twitter.com/XHuLzmUCNy - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2019

1.20pm: Shame, shame! Slogans were raised against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in their Parliament, reports India Today.

1.18pm: A day after Pulwama blast, IAF was ready with plan to attack PoK: Here's a timeline. Read More here.

1.15pm: MEA on Indian Air Strike: "Information regarding the location of training camps in Pakistan and PoJK has been provided to Pakistan from time to time. Pakistan, however, denies their existence. The existence of such massive training facilities capable of training hundreds of jihadis could not have functioned without the knowledge of Pakistan authorities."

1.12pm: "Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary," says the MEA.

1.10pm: A major facility at Balakot in Pakistan, which was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar who is the chief of banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, was blown to smithereens. JeM was responsible for the dastardly terror attack on the CRPF convoy in J&K. It was the Balakot terror camp where Pulwama terror attack mastermind Abdul Rasheed Ghazi underwent three-month training.

1.05pm: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the Indian Air Force on conducting the air strikes in Paksitan. "Let us pray for the continued safety of those who protect us," says Mahindra.

And they returned safely... which is a feat in itself. Let us pray for the continued safety of those who protect us... https://t.co/DU4iq1hc36 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2019

12.59pm: Former Army General and Union Minister VK Singh says Pakistan wants India to bleed with a 1000 cuts but "each time you (Pak) attack us, be certain we will get back at you, harder and stronger".

They say they want India to bleed with a 1000 cuts. We say that each time you attack us, be certain we will get back at you, harder and stronger. Salute the brave pilots of the @IAF_MCC that carried out the strikes. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/3dLvr5oX0B - Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 26, 2019

12.56pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hails the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan.

IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 26, 2019

12.54pm: For the entire Indian Air Force operation, a war room was prepared of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NSA Ajit Doval were advisors, reports India Today.

12.50pm: Hours after India conducted major air strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting to review the emerging situation, reports Radio Pakistan.

12.45pm: "Every Indian who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to the Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference," says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

12.43pm: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to issue statement on the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan soon.

12.39pm: A Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, police said. Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, they said. On hearing a loud sound around 6 am, villagers went to the spot and found the debris of the UAV, the sources said. Asked if a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian armed forces, a police official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI, "Such an incident has happened, we are investigating the matter."

12.19pm: Cricketer Virendra Sehwag says "the boys played really well".

12.16pm: Sushma Swaraj calls a meeting of all Opposition leaders at Jawahar Bhawan (MEA) to brief them on India's air strikes at 5PM today.

12.15PM: A ceasefire violation by Pakistani security forces at the international border at Kanachak at Samba, reports Moneycontrol, adding that one Pakistani ranger was killed in retaliatory firing by the Border Security Force.

12.10pm: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi "warns India not to challenge Pakistan".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to Samaa News after the violation of LOC by Indian Air Force (26.02.19)@SMQureshiPTI Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned India not to challenge Pakistan. Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any misadventure. pic.twitter.com/mobpNBTgtO - PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

11.58am: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) President welcomes air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror launch pads in Pakistan, and 'saluted' the valour of the "heroes." The country was "proud of its heroes," he says.

Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour. - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 26, 2019

11.51am: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Hassan Tuesday welcomed air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror launch pads in Pakistan, and 'saluted' the valour of the "heroes." The country was "proud of its heroes," he said in a tweet. "Our 12 (apparently fighter jets) return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," he said.

11.47am: "We knew something like this would happen, and now we hold the right to retaliate against the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force," says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

11.46am: Vijay Gokhle says a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. "The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar."

11.35am: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on the Surgical Strike 2.0: "Credible intelligence was received that Jaish-e-Mohammed was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country & fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose."

Vijay Gokhale: Credible information was received that JeM was attempting other attacks in the country. A pre-emptive strike became important. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot. pic.twitter.com/PCgCt1xVL8 - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

11.30am: Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejects the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force. "We realise it's election year, and a desperation across the border. Fact of the matter is, Indian jets were forced to retreat in haste by Pakistan army patrols and dumped fuel, which in their scramble they thought was a bomb."

Indian government is in dire need of winning the upcoming elections, selfish enough, they are willing to create unrest in the entire region. Pakistan will use all international forums to expose India while being ready to retaliate to any aggression. Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI pic.twitter.com/I5D3VRGhMO - PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

11.24am: The Indian jets flew over my hometown in Garhi Habibullah, and released its payload near Batrasi jungle, confirms a Pakistani journalist.

#Indian jets flew over my hometown #GarhiHabibullah, and released its payload near Batrasi jungle (non-residential area).Alhamdulillah no casualty or damage is reported according to the local police & residents. #PakArmy takes control of the area. #IndianAirCraftsCrossedBorder - Rizwan Ahmad Ghilzai (@Rizwan_Ghilzai) February 26, 2019

Reportedly #Indian jets came from Athmaqam border which is almost 100km (by-road) from #GarhiHabibullah. https://t.co/8M8uhiPKrf - Rizwan Ahmad Ghilzai (@Rizwan_Ghilzai) February 26, 2019

11.18am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the Surgical Strike 2.0: "Great job by the Indian Air Force".

Great job by the #IndianAirForce. The #IAFStrikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it's harbouring - don't think you can get away with acts like the #PulwamaAttack. Bravo to the #IAF men and my full support for the action. - Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 26, 2019

11.13am: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh cancels his Greater Noida visit to assess the overall security situation after the Surgical Strike 2.0.

11.09am: A map of distance between Balakot in Pakistan to Uri, which is the nearest LoC area.

11.03am: 7 things India used during the Surgical Strike 2.0.

Mirage 2000 from Gwalior - multirole fighter jet built by Dassault aviation, acquired in 1980s, predecessor to Rafale.

GBU-12 paveway laser guided bomb, an American-built precision guidance bomb kit.

Matra magic close combat missile, a French built missile for possible pak air force response during mission.

Litening pod, a laser designator and targeting pod to acquire targets and guide precision bomb.

Netra airborne early warning jet from Bhatinda -- command and control from the air, vectoring the fighters towards targets.

Ilyushin - 78m from Agra - flight refuelling aircraft to refuel jets for longer endurance.

Heron drone from secret airfield conducted real time surveillance along line of control.

10.38am: The entire operation lasted around 20 minutes, which includes take off till return time, say reports. The strikes were conducted at Balakot, a breeding ground of terror activities, which is 24 kilometre northwest of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan.

10.27am: Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), claims Indian aircrafts' intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.

Indian aircrafts' intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

10.23am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday saluted the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it carried out air strikes in Pakistan. "I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

10.19am: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security is underway at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Delhi: Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security underway at 7, LKM pic.twitter.com/sCq0MZSB2u - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

10.08am: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls an emergency meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had said on Monday that India's "dream" of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled, amidst simmering tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

10.03am: The Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force, reports ANI.

9.51am: Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reiterates dialogue from the recent Bollywood hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. "This is new India, this will enter your home, and kill you too."

, , Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it ! .. ...#Balakot #Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/fqYJgWxuqX - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) February 26, 2019

9.50am: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi says "helter skelter by Pakistan seems like something big has happened".

Indian Air Force Strikes at Balakot don't have official word yet but the Helter skelter by Pakistan seems like something big has happened. The IAF has gone beyond POK & into Pakistan near their capital while they were busy counting alms received from Saudi & China. - Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 26, 2019

Balakot which is quite far out into the LOC is a deep strike and purportedly where Hafeez Saeed gives a lot of his addresses. If IAF penetrated that deep without casualties it's a highly successful mission. - Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 26, 2019

9.40am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi says: "I salute the pilots of the IAF."

I salute the pilots of the IAF. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

9.39am: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh head to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force.

9.39am: Where is Balakot in Pakistan: Balakot, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, is about 50 km (31 miles) from the Line of Control (LoC), which acts as a de facto border between the two countries that have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947, says Reuters.

9.30am: The action comes just 12 days after a CRPF convoy was targeted by a JeM suicide bomber, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others.

9.26am: All terror camps of JeM across Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad destroyed in Pakistan.

Indian Mirage fighters destroy PoK terror camps: Sources. Live updates #ITLivestream https://t.co/74mCXdRJty - India Today (@IndiaToday) February 26, 2019

9.25am: Reports suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the air strikes conducted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

9.19am: The government to brief media on the India Air Force strike soon. The government earlier declined to comment on the issue even though the Pakistani side confirmed that India conducted air strikes across LoC in Balakot region in Pakistan.

9.09am: Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor confirms the damage done by the Indian Air Force fighter jets.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

9.07am: As per News18, the Indian Air Force strikes could have caused around 200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side.

9.05am: NC leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah lauds the Air Force, says "if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination".

Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming. https://t.co/bOFt7SXl43 - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

9.01am: The government has so far declined to comment on the issue but has also not denied about reports of the Indian Air Force conducting strikes across the Line of Control.

9.00am: As many as 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that completely destroyed several terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan.

IAF Sources: 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC, completely destroying it pic.twitter.com/BP3kIrboku - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

8.38am: Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claims the Indian aircraft intruded into Pakistan from the Muzaffarabad sector.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

IAF Sources: At 0330 hours on 26th February a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/RlxTJ4e3AF - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Around 10 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft strike several terror camps across the LoC.

