Mukesh Ambani's son Akash proposes to Shloka Mehta, wedding in early December

The son of the richest man in the country proposed to diamantaire Russell Mehta's youngest daughter Shloka Mehta at a pre-engagement ceremony in Goa. The two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort on Saturday for a 'get-to-know-each-other' before the formal engagement. The wedding of Akash Ambani, the scion of India's richest family, is on the cards for later this year.

While the dates of either the wedding or engagement of Akash Ambani have not been finalised yet, the couple is likely to get formally engaged in June and the wedding is likely to be held in early December.

The rumours about their wedding have been rife for a while but both the families have been tight-lipped on the subject. The big fat wedding is likely to be held in India. According to PTI, the wedding ceremony will be spread across 4-5 days, adding the possible dates may be December 8-12 at the Oberoi, Mumbai.

The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka after finishing schooling in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University.

India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie had in an interview with Nita Ambani, a fortnight ago, also broached the subject of Akash's marriage. His mother had said in reply that the family had given the children complete freedom to choose their life partners. Akash and twin sister Isha are the eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Akash's bride-to-be did a Masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science. She has been a Director of Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. Shloka is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

Akash Ambani has been a Director of Reliance Retail Private Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited since October 2014. Amabani graduated from Brown University in the US with majors in Economics.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. Rosy Blue is into manufacturing of polished diamonds and finished jewellery.

With jewellery brand Orra, Rosy Blue has a strong retail presence in India. Orra has around 36 stores across 26 cities. Outside India, Rosy Blue has a presence in UAE, Israel, Belgium, United States, Japan, Hong Kong and China.

"As and when any good news is to be shared, the family will be delighted to share with everyone," PTI had quoted a source speaking on Akash Ambani's marriage with Shloka Mehta earlier this month.

"Importantly and to reaffirm that as and when any wedding is finalised, it will only be in India," the source had said.

Shloka Mehta is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Her mother Mona Mehta is a close relative of the controversial diamantaire Nirav Modi.

with PTI inputs