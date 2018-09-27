Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to kick off on October 10

Amazon India announced its flagship 'Great Indian Festival' sale from October 10-15, 2018. The sale will open early for Prime members, with offers on categories ranging from smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more.

Announcing the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India also announced benefits for buyers who are planning to opt for digital modes of payments. Customer can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can also get a cashback of Rs 300 by topping up their Amazon Pay balance.

Announcing the Great Indian Festival at the first Amazon Festive Home in New Delhi, Amazon India showcased more than 1,600 products from over 100 Indian and international brands, as well as small and medium businesses. This merchandise on display was meant to give an idea about what could buyers expect to see at Amazon India and during the Great Indian Festival this year.

"As our customers prepare for the festive season, the Amazon Festive Home is an introduction to the kind of selection we have in store for them from India's biggest brands. Not only are all the products in the Festive Home from Amazon.in but also supported by us and our partners with innovative financing options, installation and after sales service. We have worked together with our ecosystem of sellers, partners and brands to ensure that customers experience a bigger and better festive shopping experience," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

Along with the Festive Home, Amazon India also launched three new Echo devices - Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Sub - powered by Alexa. All new Echo devices are available for pre-order on Amazon.in starting today. Echo Dot and Echo Plus will start shipping next month while Echo Sub will be available later this year.

Moreover, Amazon Devices also showcased Alexa controlled IR remote to control your TV with voice. Third-party Alexa-enabled devices including Harman Kardon Allure, Jabra Elite 65T, Motorola Verve and Eufy Genie among others were also showcased in the Home.